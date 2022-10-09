Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart

Wise men say

Only fools rush in

But I can't help

Fallin' in love with you

Oh, shall I stay?

Would it be a sin?

Oh, if I can't help

Fallin' in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling so it goes

Some things

Are meant to be

Take my hand

Take my whole life too

Oh, for I can't help

Fallin' in love with you

Oh, like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling so it goes

Some things are meant to be

Oh, take my hand

Take my whole life too

For I can't help

Fallin' in love with you

Oh, oh, for I, I can't help

Fallin' in love with you

Credit

Artis: Haley Reinhart

Dirilis: 2016

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Luigi Creatore / Hugo Peretti / George Weiss