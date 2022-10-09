Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB
Video klip lagu Can't Help Faling in Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Haley Reinhart.
Video klip lagu Can't Help Faling in Love yang dinyanyikan oleh Haley Reinhart. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Haley Reinhart

Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart

Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help
Fallin' in love with you

Oh, shall I stay?
Would it be a sin?
Oh, if I can't help
Fallin' in love with you

Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling so it goes
Some things
Are meant to be

Take my hand
Take my whole life too
Oh, for I can't help
Fallin' in love with you

Oh, like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling so it goes
Some things are meant to be

Oh, take my hand
Take my whole life too
For I can't help
Fallin' in love with you

Oh, oh, for I, I can't help
Fallin' in love with you

Credit

Artis: Haley Reinhart
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Luigi Creatore / Hugo Peretti / George Weiss

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Waktu yang Salah – Fiersa Besari ft Thantri Sri Sundari

Lirik Lagu Waktu yang Salah – Fiersa Besari ft Thantri Sri Sundari

9 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ayo Indonesia Bisa - Ello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ayo Indonesia Bisa - Ello dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Work from Home - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Work from Home - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tainted Love – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Tainted Love – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB

Lirik Lagu This Kiss-Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Senja di Ambang Pilu - Danilla dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senja di Ambang Pilu - Danilla dan Makna di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hijrah ke London - The Changcuters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hijrah ke London - The Changcuters dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:13 WIB
Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Lirik Koboy Kampus - The Panasdalam Bank ft Jason Ranti dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Koboy Kampus - The Panasdalam Bank ft Jason Ranti dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
2

Indonesia Masuk Daftar 100 Negara Paling Miskin di Dunia
3

Lesti Kejora Tegaskan Belum Terpikir Ceraikan Rizky Billar, Fokus Dugaan KDRT
4

Kim Hawt Tertawa Lepas Soal Kabar Rizky Billar Jadi Gigolo: Sekarang, Semua Omongan Gue Terbukti Lagi
5

Geger! Bocor Foto Syur Diduga Rizky Billar jadi Gigolo, Netizen: Jejak Digital Seseram Itu
6

Beredar Foto Lesti Kejora Lebam di Bagian Wajah dan Rahang, Aty Kodong: Merinding Banget Liat Ini
7

Heboh! Rizky Billar Diduga Terciduk Pernah jadi Gigolo, Foto Syur Lawas Mirip Suami Lesti Kejora Bocor
8

Heboh Berita Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar, KPI: Boikot Pelaku KDRT, Jangan Biarkan Tampil di TV
9

2 Saksi Terkait Kasus KDRT Sudah Diperiksa, Rizky Billar Bakal Segera Dipanggil Polisi
10

Warga Cianjur Dukung Lesti Gugat Cerai Rizky Billar: Suami Kalau Sudah Main Tangan, Nggak Bisa Diperbaiki!

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022  dan  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022  dan  Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:20 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ulang Tahun Jogja Tanggal Berapa? Berikut Makna dan Filosofi Logo HUT Kota Yogyakarta ke-266

Ulang Tahun Jogja Tanggal Berapa? Berikut Makna dan Filosofi Logo HUT Kota Yogyakarta ke-266

9 Oktober 2022, 00:19 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Romantisme bikin Pikiranmu Fresh!

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Romantisme bikin Pikiranmu Fresh!

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022  dan Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022  dan Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Sapi Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Sapi Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kedu Today

5 Potret Bunda Corla Muda, Sosok Ratu Jreng yang Cantik Paripurna Ngga Ada Obat

5 Potret Bunda Corla Muda, Sosok Ratu Jreng yang Cantik Paripurna Ngga Ada Obat

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Having Fun Mood, Activated!

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Having Fun Mood, Activated!

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 : Saksikan Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih dan Cinta 2 Pilihan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 : Saksikan Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih dan Cinta 2 Pilihan

9 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

LINK LIVE STREAMING AC Milan vs Juventus Babak Kedua Sudah Bergulir, Rossoneri Sementara Unggul

LINK LIVE STREAMING AC Milan vs Juventus Babak Kedua Sudah Bergulir, Rossoneri Sementara Unggul

9 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Keberkahan Maulid Nabi Penuh Pahala, Amalkan Sunnah Terbaik Ini

Keberkahan Maulid Nabi Penuh Pahala, Amalkan Sunnah Terbaik Ini

9 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Ada Indonesia Got Talent 2022 dan Preman Pensiun S6

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Ada Indonesia Got Talent 2022 dan Preman Pensiun S6

8 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Kudus

PELAJARI Soal Tes Pendamping Desa dan Kunci Jawaban PDF Download Contoh Soal Tes Tertulis PLD 2022

PELAJARI Soal Tes Pendamping Desa dan Kunci Jawaban PDF Download Contoh Soal Tes Tertulis PLD 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Mata Bangka

Silsilah Keluarga Nabi Muhammad SAW dari Nenek hingga Nama Anak-anak Nabi

Silsilah Keluarga Nabi Muhammad SAW dari Nenek hingga Nama Anak-anak Nabi

8 Oktober 2022, 23:54 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Film Halloween Ends Kapan Tayang ? Berikut Jadwal yang Rencananya diputar di Bioskop Bulan Oktober ini

Film Halloween Ends Kapan Tayang ? Berikut Jadwal yang Rencananya diputar di Bioskop Bulan Oktober ini

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Link Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Dortmund Malam ini, Nonton Secara Gratis Disini

Link Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Dortmund Malam ini, Nonton Secara Gratis Disini

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming Getafe vs Real Madrid, Liga Spanyol 2022 2023, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Pukul 02.00 WIB

Link Live Streaming Getafe vs Real Madrid, Liga Spanyol 2022 2023, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Pukul 02.00 WIB

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Tikus Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Tikus Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Cocok Untuk Petualangan, Miliki Fitur Satelit Navigasi

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Cocok Untuk Petualangan, Miliki Fitur Satelit Navigasi

8 Oktober 2022, 23:48 WIB