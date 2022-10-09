Lirik Lagu Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart dan Fakta di Baliknya

Can't Help Falling In Love - Haley Reinhart
Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help
Fallin' in love with you
Oh, shall I stay?
Would it be a sin?
Oh, if I can't help
Fallin' in love with you
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling so it goes
Some things
Are meant to be
Take my hand
Take my whole life too
Oh, for I can't help
Fallin' in love with you
Oh, like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Oh, take my hand
Take my whole life too
For I can't help
Fallin' in love with you
Oh, oh, for I, I can't help
Fallin' in love with you
Credit
Artis: Haley Reinhart
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Luigi Creatore / Hugo Peretti / George Weiss
