Lirik Lagu Rare – Selena Gomez, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rare – Selena Gomez

Baby, you've been so distant from me lately

And lately don't even want to call you "baby"

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care

Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for meThat's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special, yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare

Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons

To stay with you

No reason why you and I are not succeeding

At all

Saw us getting older

Burning toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

It feels like you don't care

Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me

That's not fair