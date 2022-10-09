Lirik Lagu Rare – Selena Gomez, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Rare – Selena Gomez
Baby, you've been so distant from me lately
And lately don't even want to call you "baby"
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
It feels like you don't care
Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for meThat's not fair
I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special, yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare, to make me feel rare
Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons
To stay with you
No reason why you and I are not succeeding
At all
Saw us getting older
Burning toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
It feels like you don't care
Oh why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me
That's not fair
Artikel Pilihan