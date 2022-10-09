Lirik Lagu Dive - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

I know you think I'm afraid
To take a chance, go to the deep end
Usher baby
Turn the lights on
These waters can get a little busy
But I got experience
Don't mind trekking through the storm
Long as I know that you're here with me baby
Shedding all your innocence
I see the walls are looking like they might precipitate
Until I'm in so deep, it's up to my ways
But I promise girl I ain't afraid
It's raining inside your bed
No parts are dry
Loving made you so wet, your legs, your thighs
And ever since we first met I knew that
I, I knew I was ready baby to take that dive
Can't help it, no
I want you to feel me
Every little bit of me baby
I don't need a life saver, babe
Baby going deeper ain't gon' kill me
And I know the rest you'll get from me
I see the walls are looking like they might precipitate
Until I'm in so deep, it's up to my ways
But I promise girl I ain't afraid, no, no
It's raining inside your bed
No parts are dry
Loving made you so wet, your legs, your thighs
And ever since we first met I knew that
I, I knew I was ready baby to take that dive
I'll be inside when the tides are rolling baby
You'll be my place to hide all night, all night babe
I'm not afraid to try
And no I don't mind playing in the rain
And I was hoping that I'd get to take that dive
It's raining inside your bed (it's raining and)
No parts are dry (I don't mind if I get wet)
Loving made you so wet, your legs, your thighs
And ever since we first met I knew that
I knew I was ready baby to take that dive
Oh, oh
My, my baby
Credit
Artis: Usher
Album: Looking 4 Myself
Rilis: 20012
Genre: R&B/Soul
Songwriters: Danny Morris, Don Lusher, Frank Romano, Jim Jonsin, Rico Love
