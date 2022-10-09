Lirik Lagu Dive - Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dive - Usher

I know you think I'm afraid

To take a chance, go to the deep end

Usher baby

Turn the lights on

These waters can get a little busy

But I got experience

Don't mind trekking through the storm

Long as I know that you're here with me baby

Shedding all your innocence

I see the walls are looking like they might precipitate

Until I'm in so deep, it's up to my ways

But I promise girl I ain't afraid

It's raining inside your bed

No parts are dry

Loving made you so wet, your legs, your thighs

And ever since we first met I knew that

I, I knew I was ready baby to take that dive

Can't help it, no

I want you to feel me

Every little bit of me baby

I don't need a life saver, babe

Baby going deeper ain't gon' kill me

And I know the rest you'll get from me

I see the walls are looking like they might precipitate

Until I'm in so deep, it's up to my ways

But I promise girl I ain't afraid, no, no

It's raining inside your bed

No parts are dry

Loving made you so wet, your legs, your thighs

And ever since we first met I knew that

I, I knew I was ready baby to take that dive

I'll be inside when the tides are rolling baby

You'll be my place to hide all night, all night babe

I'm not afraid to try

And no I don't mind playing in the rain

And I was hoping that I'd get to take that dive

It's raining inside your bed (it's raining and)

No parts are dry (I don't mind if I get wet)

Loving made you so wet, your legs, your thighs

And ever since we first met I knew that

I knew I was ready baby to take that dive

Oh, oh

My, my baby

Credit

Artis: Usher

Album: Looking 4 Myself

Rilis: 20012

Genre: R&B/Soul

Songwriters: Danny Morris, Don Lusher, Frank Romano, Jim Jonsin, Rico Love