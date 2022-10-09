Lirik Lagu Part of Me – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Days like this, I want to drive away
Pack my bags and watch your shadow fade
You chewed me up and spit me out
Like I was poison in your mouth
You took my light, you drained me down
But that was then and this is now
Now look at me
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
I just wanna throw my phone away
Find out who is really there for me
You ripped me off, your love was cheap
Was always tearin' at the seams
I fell deep, you let me drown
But that was then and this is now
Now look at me
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no
Now look at me, I'm sparkling
A firework, a dancing flame
You won't ever put me out again
I'm glowing, oh, whoa
So you can keep the diamond ring
It don't mean nothing anyway
In fact, you can keep everything
Yeah, yeah, except for me
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
Throw your sticks and your stones
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you're not gonna break my soul
Artis: Katy Perry
