Lirik Lagu Part of Me – Katy Perry dan Fakta di Baliknya

Part of Me – Katy Perry

Days like this, I want to drive away

Pack my bags and watch your shadow fade

You chewed me up and spit me out

Like I was poison in your mouth

You took my light, you drained me down

But that was then and this is now

Now look at me

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

Throw your sticks and your stones

Throw your bombs and your blows

But you're not gonna break my soul

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

I just wanna throw my phone away

Find out who is really there for me

You ripped me off, your love was cheap

Was always tearin' at the seams

I fell deep, you let me drown

But that was then and this is now

Now look at me

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

Throw your sticks and your stones

Throw your bombs and your blows

But you're not gonna break my soul

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

Now look at me, I'm sparkling

A firework, a dancing flame

You won't ever put me out again

I'm glowing, oh, whoa

So you can keep the diamond ring

It don't mean nothing anyway

In fact, you can keep everything

Yeah, yeah, except for me

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no (away from me)

Throw your sticks and your stones

Throw your bombs and your blows

But you're not gonna break my soul

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

This is the part of me (no)

Away from me (no)

This is the part of me

No

Throw your sticks and your stones

Throw your bombs and your blows

But you're not gonna break my soul

This is the part of me

That you're never gonna ever take away from me, no

Artis: Katy Perry