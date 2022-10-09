Lirik Lagu Somebody to Love – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Somebody to Love – Justin Bieber

Gotta, gotta keep it

Got-got-got

Gotta, gotta keep it closer (it feels so right)

Got-got (oh), gotta, gotta keep it closer (it feels so right) oh

For you, I'd write a symphony

I'd tell the violin, it's time to sink or swim

Watch 'em play for you

For you I'd be (whoa oh), running a thousand miles

Just to get to where you are, step to the beat of my heart

I don't need a whole lot but for you I admit

I'd rather give you the world or we can share mine

I know I won't be the first one giving you all this attention

Baby, listen

I just need somebody to love

I, I don't need too much, just somebody to love

Somebody to love, I don't need nothing else

I promise, girl, I swear, I just need somebody to love

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

Every day I bring the sun around

I sweep away the clouds, smile for me, smile for me

I would take every second, every single time

Spend it like my last dime, step to the beat of my heart

I don't need a whole lot, but for you, I admit I

I'd rather give you the world or you can share mine

I know I won't be the first one giving you all this attention

So baby, listen

I just need somebody to love (oh no, no)

I don't need too much, just somebody to love

Somebody to love, I don't need nothing else

I promise, girl, I swear, I just need somebody to love

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

I need somebody, I, I need somebody, somebody to love

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

I need somebody, I, I need somebody

I just need somebody to love

And you can have it all, anything you want (get it)

I can bring, give you the finer things, yeah

But what I really want, I can't find

'Cause money can't find me somebody to love

Oh, find me somebody to love, oh