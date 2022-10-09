Lirik Lagu Somebody to Love – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Somebody to Love – Justin Bieber
Gotta, gotta keep it
Got-got-got
Gotta, gotta keep it closer (it feels so right)
Got-got (oh), gotta, gotta keep it closer (it feels so right) oh
For you, I'd write a symphony
I'd tell the violin, it's time to sink or swim
Watch 'em play for you
For you I'd be (whoa oh), running a thousand miles
Just to get to where you are, step to the beat of my heart
I don't need a whole lot but for you I admit
I'd rather give you the world or we can share mine
I know I won't be the first one giving you all this attention
Baby, listen
I just need somebody to love
I, I don't need too much, just somebody to love
Somebody to love, I don't need nothing else
I promise, girl, I swear, I just need somebody to love
I need somebody, I, I need somebody
I need somebody, I, I need somebody
Every day I bring the sun around
I sweep away the clouds, smile for me, smile for me
I would take every second, every single time
Spend it like my last dime, step to the beat of my heart
I don't need a whole lot, but for you, I admit I
I'd rather give you the world or you can share mine
I know I won't be the first one giving you all this attention
So baby, listen
I just need somebody to love (oh no, no)
I don't need too much, just somebody to love
Somebody to love, I don't need nothing else
I promise, girl, I swear, I just need somebody to love
I need somebody, I, I need somebody
I need somebody, I, I need somebody, somebody to love
I need somebody, I, I need somebody
I need somebody, I, I need somebody
I just need somebody to love
And you can have it all, anything you want (get it)
I can bring, give you the finer things, yeah
But what I really want, I can't find
'Cause money can't find me somebody to love
Oh, find me somebody to love, oh
Artikel Pilihan