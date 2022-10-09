Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife

Day after day

Time pass away

And I just can't get you off my mind

Nobody knows

I hide it inside

I keep on searching, but I can't find

The courage to show to letting you know

I've never felt so much love before

And once again I'm thinking about

Taking the easy way out

But if I let you go, I will never know

What my life would be holding you close to me

Will I ever see you smiling back at me?

(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?

Night after night I hear my self say

Why can't this feeling just fade away?

There's no one like you, you speak to my heart

It's such a shame we're worlds apart

I'm too shy to ask, I'm to proud to lose

But sooner or later I've got to choose

And once again I'm thinking about

Taking the easy way out

But if I let you go I will never know

What my life would be holding you close to me

Will I ever see you smiling back at me?

(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?