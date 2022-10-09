Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
9 Oktober 2022, 01:08 WIB
Westlife, simak lirik lagu If I Let You Go dilengkapi faktanya.
Westlife, simak lirik lagu If I Let You Go dilengkapi faktanya. /Twitter @westlifemusic

Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife

Day after day
Time pass away
And I just can't get you off my mind

Nobody knows
I hide it inside
I keep on searching, but I can't find

The courage to show to letting you know
I've never felt so much love before
And once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out

But if I let you go, I will never know
What my life would be holding you close to me
Will I ever see you smiling back at me?
(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?

Night after night I hear my self say
Why can't this feeling just fade away?
There's no one like you, you speak to my heart

It's such a shame we're worlds apart
I'm too shy to ask, I'm to proud to lose
But sooner or later I've got to choose

And once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out

But if I let you go I will never know
What my life would be holding you close to me
Will I ever see you smiling back at me?
(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?

