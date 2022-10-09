Lirik Lagu Nerves – DPR IAN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nerves – DPR IAN
Hey girl, I heard you're leaving town
Hey girl, it might not matter now
Hey girl, maybe it worked somehow
That's what I tell myself
When you lie down tonight
So many times I could've held on
I still can't believe I left you alone
It tore me down to pieces, she'll never know
How much I wished, I never let you go
Hi, how you doing?
I heard you seem to be happy now
Hi, how you doin'?
Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine
So you came around my house
And you left your marks with your fingertips
I'm sitting where you sat down
And now he's looking for something meaningless
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
Hi, how you doing?
I heard you seem to be happy now
Hi, how you doing?
Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie
I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine
I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)
I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)
He's getting a little nervous
She's getting to the surface
You got a little nervous of running back to you
When you weren't there
And I'm sorry
I was hurting too much to know
That you were standing right there
And I'm sorry
I will sing this song to you
To tell you I really cared
And I'm sorry
When I left you all alone, girl, I know that wasn't fair
'Cause I loved you
He loved you, loved you
