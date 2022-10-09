Lirik Lagu Nerves – DPR IAN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Nerves – DPR IAN

Hey girl, I heard you're leaving town

Hey girl, it might not matter now

Hey girl, maybe it worked somehow

That's what I tell myself

When you lie down tonight

So many times I could've held on

I still can't believe I left you alone

It tore me down to pieces, she'll never know

How much I wished, I never let you go

Hi, how you doing?

I heard you seem to be happy now

Hi, how you doin'?

Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine

So you came around my house

And you left your marks with your fingertips

I'm sitting where you sat down

And now he's looking for something meaningless

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

Hi, how you doing?

I heard you seem to be happy now

Hi, how you doing?

Don't worry 'bout me 'cause I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie

I'm doing fine, girl, I'm doing fine

I'm doing fine, I swear it's not a lie

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

I'm getting, getting a little nervous (nervous)

I'm getting, getting to the surface (surface)

He's getting a little nervous

She's getting to the surface

You got a little nervous of running back to you

When you weren't there

And I'm sorry

I was hurting too much to know

That you were standing right there

And I'm sorry

I will sing this song to you

To tell you I really cared

And I'm sorry

When I left you all alone, girl, I know that wasn't fair

'Cause I loved you

He loved you, loved you