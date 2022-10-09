Lirik Lagu Beach House - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beach House - Carly Rae Jepsen

Boy number one made a picnic for two

Saw he was nervous, I thought it was cute

Until I found out that his mom made the food (it was good though)

Boy number two had a beautiful face

Highly agreed to go back to his place

His wife really had some impeccable taste (she was sweet though)

I've been on this ride

This rollercoaster's a carousel

And I'm getting nowhere

Boys around the world

I want to believe that when you chase a girl

It's not just hunting season

I can see the future, say it like you mean it

I've got a beach house in Malibu

And I'm probably gonna hurt your feelings

I'm probably gonna hurt your feelings

I'm probably gonna hurt your

Boy number twelve had a look in his eye

Brought up his ex and he started to cry

Told me he loved me the very first night (oh, no)

Who knows what I'm in for with

Boy number I can't keep count any more

I've been on this ride

This rollercoaster's a carousel

And I'm getting nowhere