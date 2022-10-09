Lirik Lagu Beach House - Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beach House - Carly Rae Jepsen
Boy number one made a picnic for two
Saw he was nervous, I thought it was cute
Until I found out that his mom made the food (it was good though)
Boy number two had a beautiful face
Highly agreed to go back to his place
His wife really had some impeccable taste (she was sweet though)
I've been on this ride
This rollercoaster's a carousel
And I'm getting nowhere
Boys around the world
I want to believe that when you chase a girl
It's not just hunting season
I can see the future, say it like you mean it
I've got a beach house in Malibu
And I'm probably gonna hurt your feelings
I'm probably gonna hurt your feelings
I'm probably gonna hurt your
Boy number twelve had a look in his eye
Brought up his ex and he started to cry
Told me he loved me the very first night (oh, no)
Who knows what I'm in for with
Boy number I can't keep count any more
I've been on this ride
This rollercoaster's a carousel
And I'm getting nowhere
