Lirik Lagu Don't Say You Love Me - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't Say You Love Me - Fifth Harmony

Don't say you miss me when you don't call

And don't say you're hurting without the scars

Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too

Don't say you love me unless you do

We've been close, but inconsistent

You hold my heart at a safer distance, yeah

You think words can ease the tension

But you can't deny that something's missing

I need a little bit more, I need a little bit more

You gotta know what it's like, I know you been here before

I've been waiting, I've been patient

But I need a little bit more

So, don't say you miss me when you don't call

And don't say you're hurting without the scars

Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too

Don't say you love me unless you do, unless you do

How am I supposed to take it

When weeks go by and I'm still waiting?

I say I'm okay but I can't fake it, yeah

Even when I try, yeah, something's missing

I need a little bit more, I need a little bit more (I need a little bit more)

You gotta know what it's like, I know you been here before

I've been waiting, I've been patient

But I need a little bit more

So don't say you miss me when you don't call (When you don't call)

Don't say you're hurting without the scars

Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too

Don't say you love me unless you do (Unless you do)

Don't say you love me (Don't say you love me)

Unless you do (Unless you do)

Don't say you love me (Oh, yeah)

Don't say you love me (Oh)

Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too

Don't say you love me (Oh yeah)|

Unless you do, unless you do (Oh)

I need a little bit more, I need a little bit more

You gotta know what it's like, I know you've been here before

I've been waiting, I've been patient (Yeah)

But I need a little bit more (Yeah)

Don't say you miss me when you don't call (When you don't call)

Don't say you're hurting without the scars

Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too

Don't say you love me unless you do