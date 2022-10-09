Lirik Lagu Don't Say You Love Me - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
9 Oktober 2022, 02:40 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Don't Say You Love Me yang dinyanyikan Fifth Harmony.
Simak lirik lagu Don't Say You Love Me yang dinyanyikan Fifth Harmony. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Fifth Harmony

Don't Say You Love Me - Fifth Harmony

Don't say you miss me when you don't call
And don't say you're hurting without the scars
Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too
Don't say you love me unless you do

We've been close, but inconsistent
You hold my heart at a safer distance, yeah
You think words can ease the tension
But you can't deny that something's missing

I need a little bit more, I need a little bit more
You gotta know what it's like, I know you been here before
I've been waiting, I've been patient
But I need a little bit more

So, don't say you miss me when you don't call
And don't say you're hurting without the scars
Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too
Don't say you love me unless you do, unless you do

How am I supposed to take it
When weeks go by and I'm still waiting?
I say I'm okay but I can't fake it, yeah
Even when I try, yeah, something's missing
I need a little bit more, I need a little bit more (I need a little bit more)
You gotta know what it's like, I know you been here before
I've been waiting, I've been patient
But I need a little bit more

So don't say you miss me when you don't call (When you don't call)
Don't say you're hurting without the scars
Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too
Don't say you love me unless you do (Unless you do)

Don't say you love me (Don't say you love me)
Unless you do (Unless you do)
Don't say you love me (Oh, yeah)
Don't say you love me (Oh)
Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too
Don't say you love me (Oh yeah)|
Unless you do, unless you do (Oh)

I need a little bit more, I need a little bit more
You gotta know what it's like, I know you've been here before
I've been waiting, I've been patient (Yeah)
But I need a little bit more (Yeah)

Don't say you miss me when you don't call (When you don't call)
Don't say you're hurting without the scars
Don't promise me tonight without tomorrow too
Don't say you love me unless you do

