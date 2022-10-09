Lirik Lagu Tainted Love – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Tainted Love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
You're barely on your feet
You need a little air tonight
Let's go to Anubis, the bar, north a mile
Yeah it's far but it's right
And it's calling my name
I'll try to get you in
'Cause a man stole your shit last night
I'll bribe the bouncer Tim
He's a tool and we're tight
But the rise in your cup, takes me higher than your
It takes me higher than your
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love (I need your love, love, love)
I need your love, love, love
Now you're on the floor (I saw), cloud ten tonight
You stumbled through the door with a lighter and oil
Yeah, you cursed out my name, tried to light it aflame
Going on and on, about your
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love (I need your love, love, love)
I need your love, love, love
Just gimme that tainted love from the movies
I'm a star, you're my groupie
You and I living large, disco groovy
I'm just your type
Baby, just for the night
Love, love, your scars are tearing at the seams, my dear
Love, love, won't you gimme that tainted love? (ahh)
Love, love, how's it feel to be in shambles, dear?
Love, love, you think you're so tough
