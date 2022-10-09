Lirik Lagu Tainted Love – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik lagu Tainted Love

Love, love, your love

Love, your love, love

Love, love, your love

Love, your love, love

You're barely on your feet

You need a little air tonight

Let's go to Anubis, the bar, north a mile

Yeah it's far but it's right

And it's calling my name

I'll try to get you in

'Cause a man stole your shit last night

I'll bribe the bouncer Tim

He's a tool and we're tight

But the rise in your cup, takes me higher than your

It takes me higher than your

Love, love, your love

Love, your love, love

Love, love, your love

Love, your love, love (I need your love, love, love)

I need your love, love, love

Now you're on the floor (I saw), cloud ten tonight

You stumbled through the door with a lighter and oil

Yeah, you cursed out my name, tried to light it aflame

Going on and on, about your

Love, love, your love

Love, your love, love

Love, love, your love

Love, your love, love (I need your love, love, love)

I need your love, love, love

Just gimme that tainted love from the movies

I'm a star, you're my groupie

You and I living large, disco groovy

I'm just your type

Baby, just for the night

Love, love, your scars are tearing at the seams, my dear

Love, love, won't you gimme that tainted love? (ahh)

Love, love, how's it feel to be in shambles, dear?

Love, love, you think you're so tough