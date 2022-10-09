Lirik Lagu Tainted Love – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Oktober 2022, 00:18 WIB
Isaac Dunbar.
Isaac Dunbar. /Instagram/isaacdunbar

Lirik lagu Tainted Love

Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love

You're barely on your feet
You need a little air tonight
Let's go to Anubis, the bar, north a mile
Yeah it's far but it's right
And it's calling my name

I'll try to get you in
'Cause a man stole your shit last night
I'll bribe the bouncer Tim
He's a tool and we're tight
But the rise in your cup, takes me higher than your
It takes me higher than your

Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love (I need your love, love, love)
I need your love, love, love

Now you're on the floor (I saw), cloud ten tonight
You stumbled through the door with a lighter and oil
Yeah, you cursed out my name, tried to light it aflame
Going on and on, about your

Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love
Love, love, your love
Love, your love, love (I need your love, love, love)
I need your love, love, love

Just gimme that tainted love from the movies
I'm a star, you're my groupie
You and I living large, disco groovy
I'm just your type
Baby, just for the night

Love, love, your scars are tearing at the seams, my dear
Love, love, won't you gimme that tainted love? (ahh)
Love, love, how's it feel to be in shambles, dear?
Love, love, you think you're so tough

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu This Kiss-Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Senja di Ambang Pilu - Danilla dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Senja di Ambang Pilu - Danilla dan Makna di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hijrah ke London - The Changcuters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hijrah ke London - The Changcuters dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:13 WIB
Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Lirik Koboy Kampus - The Panasdalam Bank ft Jason Ranti dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Koboy Kampus - The Panasdalam Bank ft Jason Ranti dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untuk Matahari - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Untuk Matahari - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan - Zaskia Gotik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan - Zaskia Gotik dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Terbang - Gigi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Terbang - Gigi dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Usai di Sini - Raisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Usai di Sini - Raisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Panah Asmara – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Panah Asmara – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
2

Indonesia Masuk Daftar 100 Negara Paling Miskin di Dunia
3

Lesti Kejora Tegaskan Belum Terpikir Ceraikan Rizky Billar, Fokus Dugaan KDRT
4

Kim Hawt Tertawa Lepas Soal Kabar Rizky Billar Jadi Gigolo: Sekarang, Semua Omongan Gue Terbukti Lagi
5

Geger! Bocor Foto Syur Diduga Rizky Billar jadi Gigolo, Netizen: Jejak Digital Seseram Itu
6

Devina Kirana Bantah Isu Selingkuh dengan Rizky Billar: Malah Gue yang Kena
7

Lesti Kejora Dijaga Keluarga Besar di Rumah Sakit: Kami Fokus Kesehatan Dede Hari Ini
8

Beredar Foto Lesti Kejora Lebam di Bagian Wajah dan Rahang, Aty Kodong: Merinding Banget Liat Ini
9

Heboh! Rizky Billar Diduga Terciduk Pernah jadi Gigolo, Foto Syur Lawas Mirip Suami Lesti Kejora Bocor
10

Pasang Badan Bela Lesti Kejora, Inul Daratista Beri Peringatan Keras ke Rizky Billar

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Romantisme bikin Pikiranmu Fresh!

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Romantisme bikin Pikiranmu Fresh!

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022  dan Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022  dan Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Sapi Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Sapi Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Pisces, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB

Kedu Today

5 Potret Bunda Corla Muda, Sosok Ratu Jreng yang Cantik Paripurna Ngga Ada Obat

5 Potret Bunda Corla Muda, Sosok Ratu Jreng yang Cantik Paripurna Ngga Ada Obat

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Having Fun Mood, Activated!

Ramalan Zodiak Aquarius Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022: Having Fun Mood, Activated!

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 : Saksikan Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih dan Cinta 2 Pilihan

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 : Saksikan Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih dan Cinta 2 Pilihan

9 Oktober 2022, 00:04 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

LINK LIVE STREAMING AC Milan vs Juventus Babak Kedua Sudah Bergulir, Rossoneri Sementara Unggul

LINK LIVE STREAMING AC Milan vs Juventus Babak Kedua Sudah Bergulir, Rossoneri Sementara Unggul

9 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Aquarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

9 Oktober 2022, 00:02 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Keberkahan Maulid Nabi Penuh Pahala, Amalkan Sunnah Terbaik Ini

Keberkahan Maulid Nabi Penuh Pahala, Amalkan Sunnah Terbaik Ini

9 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsakiyah Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Untuk Wilayah Kota Denpasar dan Sekitarnya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Capricorn, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:57 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Ada Indonesia Got Talent 2022 dan Preman Pensiun S6

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Ada Indonesia Got Talent 2022 dan Preman Pensiun S6

8 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Kudus

PELAJARI Soal Tes Pendamping Desa dan Kunci Jawaban PDF Download Contoh Soal Tes Tertulis PLD 2022

PELAJARI Soal Tes Pendamping Desa dan Kunci Jawaban PDF Download Contoh Soal Tes Tertulis PLD 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:55 WIB

Mata Bangka

Silsilah Keluarga Nabi Muhammad SAW dari Nenek hingga Nama Anak-anak Nabi

Silsilah Keluarga Nabi Muhammad SAW dari Nenek hingga Nama Anak-anak Nabi

8 Oktober 2022, 23:54 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Sagitarius, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:51 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Film Halloween Ends Kapan Tayang ? Berikut Jadwal yang Rencananya diputar di Bioskop Bulan Oktober ini

Film Halloween Ends Kapan Tayang ? Berikut Jadwal yang Rencananya diputar di Bioskop Bulan Oktober ini

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Link Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Dortmund Malam ini, Nonton Secara Gratis Disini

Link Live Streaming Bayern Munchen vs Dortmund Malam ini, Nonton Secara Gratis Disini

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Kabar Banten

Link Live Streaming Getafe vs Real Madrid, Liga Spanyol 2022 2023, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Pukul 02.00 WIB

Link Live Streaming Getafe vs Real Madrid, Liga Spanyol 2022 2023, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022 Pukul 02.00 WIB

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Tikus Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Angka Keberuntungan Shio Tikus Hari Ini, Minggu, 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:50 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Cocok Untuk Petualangan, Miliki Fitur Satelit Navigasi

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch Cocok Untuk Petualangan, Miliki Fitur Satelit Navigasi

8 Oktober 2022, 23:48 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Ada Zona Musik, Tonight Show dan Dream High Tidak Tayang

Jadwal Acara NET TV Hari Ini, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022: Ada Zona Musik, Tonight Show dan Dream High Tidak Tayang

8 Oktober 2022, 23:48 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

Ramalan Bintang Zodiak Scorpio, Minggu 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 23:46 WIB