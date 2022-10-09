Lirik Lagu We R Who We R – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

We R Who We R – Kesha

Hot and dangerous

If you're one of us, then roll with us

'Cause we make the hipsters fall in love

When we've got our hot pants on and up

And yes, of course we does

We running this town just like a club

And no, you don't wanna mess with us

Got Jesus on my necklace-ace-ace

Got that glitter on my eyes

Stockings ripped all up the side

Looking sick and sexified

So let's go-o-o (let's go)

Tonight we're going har-har-har, ha-ha-hard

Just like the world is our-our-our, ou-ou-ours

We're tearin' it apart-part-pa-pa-pa-part

You know we're superstars, we are who we are

We're dancing like we're dumb-dumb-du-du-du-dumb

Our bodies goin' numb-numb-nu-nu-nu-numb

We'll be forever young-young-you-you-you-young

You know we're superstars, we are who we are

DJ turn it up

It's about damn time to live it up

I'm so sick of being so serious

It's making my brain delirious

I'm just talkin' truth

I'm telling you 'bout the sh- we do

We're sellin' our clothes, sleepin' in cars

Dressin' it down, hittin' on dudes (hard)

Got that glitter on my eyes

Stockings ripped all up the side

Looking sick and sexified

So let's go-o-o (let's go)