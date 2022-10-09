Lirik Lagu We R Who We R – Kesha dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 Oktober 2022, 00:55 WIB
Musik video We R Who We R yang dinyanyikan oleh Kesha.
Musik video We R Who We R yang dinyanyikan oleh Kesha. /

We R Who We RKesha

Hot and dangerous
If you're one of us, then roll with us
'Cause we make the hipsters fall in love
When we've got our hot pants on and up

And yes, of course we does
We running this town just like a club
And no, you don't wanna mess with us
Got Jesus on my necklace-ace-ace

Got that glitter on my eyes
Stockings ripped all up the side
Looking sick and sexified
So let's go-o-o (let's go)

Tonight we're going har-har-har, ha-ha-hard
Just like the world is our-our-our, ou-ou-ours
We're tearin' it apart-part-pa-pa-pa-part
You know we're superstars, we are who we are

We're dancing like we're dumb-dumb-du-du-du-dumb
Our bodies goin' numb-numb-nu-nu-nu-numb
We'll be forever young-young-you-you-you-young
You know we're superstars, we are who we are

DJ turn it up
It's about damn time to live it up
I'm so sick of being so serious
It's making my brain delirious

I'm just talkin' truth
I'm telling you 'bout the sh- we do
We're sellin' our clothes, sleepin' in cars
Dressin' it down, hittin' on dudes (hard)

Got that glitter on my eyes
Stockings ripped all up the side
Looking sick and sexified
So let's go-o-o (let's go)

