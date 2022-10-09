Lirik Lagu Breaking Down - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

Breaking Down - I Prevail

I think, I think too much

I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I’m breaking

Maybe it's in my blood

Got a pain that I can't avoid, I think I’m breaking down

Hate every single second, minute, hour every day

Person in the mirror, they won't let me feel a thing

Keep me focused on my problems, I'm addicted to the pain

Everybody's out to get you

I guess I never noticed how it came creeping in

My enemy emotion, but I can't sink or swim

I say I'm feeling hopeless, they give me medicine

They give me medicine, they give me medicine

I think I think too much (Too much)

I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking

Maybe it’s in my blood (My blood)

Got a pain that I can’t avoid, I think I'm breaking

Down, I think I’m breaking

Down, I think I'm breaking

I think I think too much (Too much)

I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking down

Lies, every time they ask me, I just tell ’em that I'm fine

Try to hide my demons, but they only multiply

Keep me running from the voices on repeat inside my mind

Everybody f*cking hates you

I guess I never noticed how it came creeping in

My enemy emotion, but I can't sink or swim

I say I'm feeling hopeless, but no one's listening

But no one's listening, but no one's listening

I think I think too much (Too much)

I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking

Maybe it's in my blood (My blood)

Got a pain that I can't avoid, I think I'm breaking

Down, I think I'm breaking

Down, I think I'm breaking

I think I think too much (Too much)

I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking down

I don't really like myself

I don't really like myself

I don't really like myself

I don't really like myself

I think I'm breaking down

