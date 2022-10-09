Lirik Lagu Breaking Down - I Prevail dan Fakta di Baliknya

I think, I think too much
I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I’m breaking
Maybe it's in my blood
Got a pain that I can't avoid, I think I’m breaking down
Hate every single second, minute, hour every day
Person in the mirror, they won't let me feel a thing
Keep me focused on my problems, I'm addicted to the pain
Everybody's out to get you
I guess I never noticed how it came creeping in
My enemy emotion, but I can't sink or swim
I say I'm feeling hopeless, they give me medicine
They give me medicine, they give me medicine
I think I think too much (Too much)
I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking
Maybe it’s in my blood (My blood)
Got a pain that I can’t avoid, I think I'm breaking
Down, I think I’m breaking
Down, I think I'm breaking
I think I think too much (Too much)
I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking down
Lies, every time they ask me, I just tell ’em that I'm fine
Try to hide my demons, but they only multiply
Keep me running from the voices on repeat inside my mind
Everybody f*cking hates you
I guess I never noticed how it came creeping in
My enemy emotion, but I can't sink or swim
I say I'm feeling hopeless, but no one's listening
But no one's listening, but no one's listening
I think I think too much (Too much)
I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking
Maybe it's in my blood (My blood)
Got a pain that I can't avoid, I think I'm breaking
Down, I think I'm breaking
Down, I think I'm breaking
I think I think too much (Too much)
I'm a little bit paranoid, I think I'm breaking down
I don't really like myself
I don't really like myself
I don't really like myself
I don't really like myself
I think I'm breaking down
