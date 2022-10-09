Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith dan Kim Petras serta Fakta di Baliknya

Unholy - Sam Smith dan Kim Petras

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

At the body shop

Doing something unholy

Lucky, lucky girl (Ooh)

Lucky, lucky girl (Yeah, yeah)

Lucky, lucky girl (Uh)

Lucky, lucky girl

A lucky, lucky girl

She got married to a boy like you

She'd kick you out if she ever, ever knew

'Bout all the **** you tell me that you do

Dirty, dirty boy

You know everyone is talkin' on the scene

I hear them whisperin' 'bout the places that you've been

And how you don't know how to keep your business clean

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

At the body shop

Doin' somethin' unholy

He's sat back while she's droppin' it

She be poppin' it

Yeah, she put it down slowly

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

At the body shop

Doin' somethin' unholy (Woo)

Mm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the addy (Yeah, yeah)

Give me love, give me Fendi, my Balenciaga daddy

You gon' need to bag it up 'cause I'm spendin' on Rodeo (Woo)

You can watch me back it up, I'll be gone in the A.M. (Yeah)

And he, he get me Prada, get me Miu Miu like Rihanna (Ah)

He always call me 'cause I never cause no drama

And when you want it, baby, I know I got you covered

And when you need it, baby, just jump under the covers (Yeah)

[Chorus: Sam Smith, Both, Kim Petras]

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot (Hot)

At the body shop (Shop)

Doin' somethin' unholy

He's sat back while she's droppin' it (She)

She be poppin' it (She)

Yeah, she put it down slowly

Oh-ee-oh-ee-oh, he left his kids at

Ho-ee-oh-ee-ome so he can get that

Mummy don't know daddy's getting hot

At the body shop (Ah)

Doin' somethin' unholy (Unholy)

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh (Unholy)

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh (Unholy)

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh (Yeah, yeah)

Oh-oh, oh-ee-oh-ee, ee-oh