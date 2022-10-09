Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden

Woe to you, oh earth and sea

For the Devil sends the Beast with wrath

Because he knows the time is short

Let him who hath understanding

Reckon the Number of the Beast

For it is a human number

Its number is six hundred and sixty six"

I left alone, my mind was blank

I needed time to think, to get the memories from my mind

What did I see? Can I believe

That what I saw that night was real and not just fantasy

Just what I saw in my old dreams

Were they reflections of my warped mind staring back at me

'Cause in my dreams, it's always there

The evil face that twists my mind and brings me to despair

Night was black, was no use holding back

'Cause I just had to see was someone watching me

In the mist dark figures move and twist

Was all this for real or just some kind of Hell

666 - the Number of the Beast

Hell and fire was spawned to be released

Torches blazed and sacred chants were praised

As they start to cry, hands held to the sky

In the night the fires are burning bright

The ritual has begun, Satan's work is done



666 - the Number of the Beast

Sacrifice is going on tonight



This can't go on I must inform the law

Can this still be real or just some crazy dream?

But I feel drawn towards the chanting hordes

Seem to mesmerize, can't avoid their eyes

666 - the Number of the Beast

666 - the one for you and me

I'm coming back, I will return

And I'll possess your body and I'll make you burn

I have the fire, I have the force

I have the power to make my evil take its course