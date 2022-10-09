Lirik Lagu He Like That - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

Mmm...
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I’m like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it
One taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it
One taste and he want it (Yeah)
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it (On it)
One taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
He like that bang, bang, bang (He like that bang)
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb (He like that bomb)
He like that love, love, love (He like that love)
I’m like that drug, drug, drug (I'm like that drug)
He trip when he on it (On it)
One taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
(Bang) He love that bang
(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
(Love) He love that thang
(Drug) He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going stupid dumb
He stupid dumb
All he ever want is some
