Lirik Lagu This Kiss-Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

This Kiss-Carly Rae Jepsen

I went out last night

I'm going out tonight again

Anything to capture your attention (your attention)

And she's a real sweet girl

And you know I got a boy

Details we both forgot to mention (forgot to mention)

And you, I always know where you are

And you always know where I am

We're taking it way too far

But I don't want it to end

This kiss is something I can't resist

Your lips are undeniable

This kiss is something I can't risk

Your heart is unreliable

Something so sentimental

You make so detrimental

And I wish it didn't feel like this

'Cause I don't wanna miss this kiss

I don't wanna miss this kiss

You know you're just my type

And your eyes are lock and key to my heart

Tempting my confession (my confession)

And you're a real hot thing

But you know, I've got a boy somewhere

So can you feel the tension? (feel the tension)

And you, I'm dancing to where you are

And you're dancing to where I am

We're taking it way too far

But I don't want it to end

This kiss is something I can't resist

Your lips are undeniable

This kiss is something I can't risk

Your heart is unreliable

Something so sentimental

You make so detrimental

And I wish it didn't feel like this

'Cause I don't wanna miss this kiss

But if you ask me to I couldn't, I couldn't, I

You're leaning closer and I shouldn't, I shouldn't, I

But if you ask me to I couldn't, I couldn't, I

I shouldn't, I shouldn't, I shouldn't don't wanna miss this kiss

This kiss is something I can't resist

Your lips are undeniable

This kiss is something I can't risk

Your heart is unreliable

Something so sentimental

You make so detrimental

And I wish it didn't feel like this

'Cause I don't wanna miss this kiss

I wish it didn't feel like this

I don't wanna miss this kiss