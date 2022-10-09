Lirik Lagu This Kiss-Carly Rae Jepsen dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:15 WIB

This Kiss-Carly Rae Jepsen

I went out last night
I'm going out tonight again
Anything to capture your attention (your attention)

And she's a real sweet girl
And you know I got a boy
Details we both forgot to mention (forgot to mention)

And you, I always know where you are
And you always know where I am
We're taking it way too far
But I don't want it to end

This kiss is something I can't resist
Your lips are undeniable
This kiss is something I can't risk
Your heart is unreliable
Something so sentimental
You make so detrimental
And I wish it didn't feel like this
'Cause I don't wanna miss this kiss
I don't wanna miss this kiss

You know you're just my type
And your eyes are lock and key to my heart
Tempting my confession (my confession)
And you're a real hot thing
But you know, I've got a boy somewhere
So can you feel the tension? (feel the tension)

And you, I'm dancing to where you are
And you're dancing to where I am
We're taking it way too far
But I don't want it to end

This kiss is something I can't resist
Your lips are undeniable
This kiss is something I can't risk
Your heart is unreliable
Something so sentimental
You make so detrimental
And I wish it didn't feel like this
'Cause I don't wanna miss this kiss

But if you ask me to I couldn't, I couldn't, I
You're leaning closer and I shouldn't, I shouldn't, I
But if you ask me to I couldn't, I couldn't, I
I shouldn't, I shouldn't, I shouldn't don't wanna miss this kiss
This kiss is something I can't resist
Your lips are undeniable

This kiss is something I can't risk
Your heart is unreliable
Something so sentimental
You make so detrimental
And I wish it didn't feel like this
'Cause I don't wanna miss this kiss
I wish it didn't feel like this
I don't wanna miss this kiss

Lirik The Number of the Beast – Iron Maiden dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:12 WIB
Lirik Koboy Kampus - The Panasdalam Bank ft Jason Ranti dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Untuk Matahari - Tulus dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ajari Aku Tuhan - Zaskia Gotik dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:10 WIB
Lirik Terbang - Gigi dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Usai di Sini - Raisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:08 WIB
Lirik Lagu Panah Asmara – Afgan dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:07 WIB
Lirik Lagu Love, Or The Lack Thereof – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Luluh Lagi - Eclat Story feat. Kezia Amelia dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kucinta Kau Apa Adanya – Once Mekel dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 Oktober 2022, 00:03 WIB

