Lirik Lagu Saigon - Luke Hemmings dan Fakta di Baliknya

Saigon - Luke Hemmings

Cover to cover, we're at these lands

Can you remember? No sense of time

No sense of time

They underwater, air out these minds

Hopin' for thunder and these desert eyes

These desert eyes

When facin' the things we turn away from

We're chasin' the way we were in Saigon

Oh, it's picked apart until there's nothin' left of us to carry on

Now we're facin' the things we turn away from

Pullin' me under, decline and rewind

Board up my windows, tryna revive

Tryna revive

Oh, you never know inside those moments

How good it was, and how you wasted

All this time alone

Hold on, can we hold?

When facin' the things we turn away from

We're chasin' the way we were in Saigon

Oh, it's picked apart until there's nothin' left of us to carry on

Now we're facin' the things we turn away from

Turn away

Turn away

Turn away

Turn away

When facin' the things we turn away from (turn away, turn away)

We're chasin' the way we were in Saigon (turn away, turn away)

Oh, it's picked apart until there's nothin' left of us to carry on

Now we're facin' the things we turn away from

Credit

Artis: Luke Hemmings

Album: When Facing the Things We Turn Away From

Tahun Rilis: 2021

