Lirik Lagu Saigon - Luke Hemmings dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cover to cover, we're at these lands
Can you remember? No sense of time
No sense of time
They underwater, air out these minds
Hopin' for thunder and these desert eyes
These desert eyes
When facin' the things we turn away from
We're chasin' the way we were in Saigon
Oh, it's picked apart until there's nothin' left of us to carry on
Now we're facin' the things we turn away from
Pullin' me under, decline and rewind
Board up my windows, tryna revive
Tryna revive
Oh, you never know inside those moments
How good it was, and how you wasted
All this time alone
Hold on, can we hold?
When facin' the things we turn away from
We're chasin' the way we were in Saigon
Oh, it's picked apart until there's nothin' left of us to carry on
Now we're facin' the things we turn away from
Turn away
Turn away
Turn away
Turn away
When facin' the things we turn away from (turn away, turn away)
We're chasin' the way we were in Saigon (turn away, turn away)
Oh, it's picked apart until there's nothin' left of us to carry on
Now we're facin' the things we turn away from
Credit
Artis: Luke Hemmings
Album: When Facing the Things We Turn Away From
Tahun Rilis: 2021
