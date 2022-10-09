Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Imagine Dragons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bad Liar - Imagine Dragons

Oh, hush, my dear, it's been a difficult year

And terrors don't prey on

Innocent victims

Trust me, darling, trust me darling

It's been a loveless year

I'm a man of three fears

Integrity, faith and

Crocodile tears

Trust me, darling, trust me, darling

So look me in the eyes

Tell me what you see

Perfect paradise

Tearing at the seams

I wish I could escape

I don't wanna fake it

Wish I could erase it

Make your heart believe

But I'm a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know

Now you know

I'm a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, you're free to go (go)

Did all my dreams never mean one thing?

Does happiness lie in a diamond ring?

Oh, I've been askin'

Oh, I've been askin' for problems, problems, problems

I wage my war, on the world inside

I take my gun to the enemy's side

Oh, I've been askin' for (trust me, darling)

Oh, I've been askin' for (trust me, darling)

Problems, problems, problems

So look me in the eyes

Tell me what you see

Perfect paradise

Tearing at the seams

I wish I could escape

I don't wanna fake it

Wish I could erase it

Make your heart believe

But I'm a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know

Now you know

That I'm a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, you're free to go

I can't breathe, I can't be

I can't be what you want me to be

Believe me, this one time

Believe me

I'm a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know

Now you know

That I'm a bad liar, bad liar

Now you know, you're free to go