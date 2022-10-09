Lirik Lagu Love, Or The Lack Thereof – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Love, Or The Lack Thereof – Isaac Dunbar

I close myself off in hopes of your love

Not my fault that I crave your attention

I want your tough love and all the bad stuff

Not the best, yeah, I know

But I check my phone, and shut it off

If you're alone, come shut me up

(Thought you were mine, love)

I'll dream about your fingers on me

You’ll tell me that I'm wrong (Thought you were mine, love), oh

I’ll tell myself you'll always want me

You say I think too much but I thought you were mine, love

All of my friends say you're no good for me

I don't care, I'm aware that I'm wrong 'causе

I love attention, toxic retеntion

I don't care that I'm wrong

'Cause I check my phone

And shut it off (Shut it off, shut it off, hey, hey, hey)

If you're alone, come shut me up (Shut me up, shut me up)

(Thought you were mine, love)

I'll dream about your fingers on me

You’ll tell me that I'm wrong (Thought you were mine, love), oh

I’ll tell myself you'll always want me

You say I think too much but I thought you were mine, love

If I'm all yours, then take me back

If I'm all yours, then take me back

Take me back, take me back

I want it to be so badly, I wanted to be so badly

What you see in me, what you see in me (Oh-oh)

I want it to be so badly, I wanted to be so badly

What you see in me