Lirik Lagu Love, Or The Lack Thereof – Isaac Dunbar dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lagu Love, Or The Lack Thereof – Isaac Dunbar
I close myself off in hopes of your love
Not my fault that I crave your attention
I want your tough love and all the bad stuff
Not the best, yeah, I know
But I check my phone, and shut it off
If you're alone, come shut me up
(Thought you were mine, love)
I'll dream about your fingers on me
You’ll tell me that I'm wrong (Thought you were mine, love), oh
I’ll tell myself you'll always want me
You say I think too much but I thought you were mine, love
All of my friends say you're no good for me
I don't care, I'm aware that I'm wrong 'causе
I love attention, toxic retеntion
I don't care that I'm wrong
'Cause I check my phone
And shut it off (Shut it off, shut it off, hey, hey, hey)
If you're alone, come shut me up (Shut me up, shut me up)
(Thought you were mine, love)
I'll dream about your fingers on me
You’ll tell me that I'm wrong (Thought you were mine, love), oh
I’ll tell myself you'll always want me
You say I think too much but I thought you were mine, love
If I'm all yours, then take me back
If I'm all yours, then take me back
Take me back, take me back
I want it to be so badly, I wanted to be so badly
What you see in me, what you see in me (Oh-oh)
I want it to be so badly, I wanted to be so badly
What you see in me
