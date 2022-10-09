Lirik Lagu A Place for My Head - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Place for My Head - Linkin Park
I watch how the moon
Sits in the sky in the dark night
Shining with the light from the sun
And the sun doesn't give light to the moon assuming
The moon's going to owe it one
It makes me think of how you act to me
You do
Favors then rapidly, you just
Turn around and start asking me about
Things you want back from me
I'm sick of the tension, sick of the hunger
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Find another place to feed your greed
While I find a place to rest
I want to be in another place
I hate when you say you don't understand
(You'll see it's not meant to be)
I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy
A place for my head
Maybe someday I'll be just like you and
Step on people like you do and
Run away all the people I thought I knew
I remember back then who you were
You used to be calm, used to be strong
Used to be generous but you should've known
That you'd
Wear out your welcome now you see
How quiet it is all alone
I'm so
Sick of the tension, sick of the hunger
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Find another place to feed your greed
While I find a place to rest
I'm so
Sick of the tension, sick of the hunger
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Find another place to feed your greed
While I find a place to rest
I want to be in another place
I hate when you say you don't understand
(You'll see it's not meant to be)
I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy
A place for my head
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
You try to take the best of me
Go away
I want to be in another place
I hate when you say you don't understand
(You'll see it's not meant to be)
I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy
A place for my head
Stay away
I'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hunger (stay)
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Find another place to feed your greed (a-)
While I find a place to rest
I'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hunger (-way)
Sick of you acting like I owe you this
Find another place, to feed your greed (stay away from me)
While I find a place to rest
Credit
Artikel Pilihan