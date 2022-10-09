Lirik Lagu A Place for My Head - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

A Place for My Head - Linkin Park

I watch how the moon

Sits in the sky in the dark night

Shining with the light from the sun

And the sun doesn't give light to the moon assuming

The moon's going to owe it one

It makes me think of how you act to me

You do

Favors then rapidly, you just

Turn around and start asking me about

Things you want back from me

I'm sick of the tension, sick of the hunger

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Find another place to feed your greed

While I find a place to rest

I want to be in another place

I hate when you say you don't understand

(You'll see it's not meant to be)

I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy

A place for my head

Maybe someday I'll be just like you and

Step on people like you do and

Run away all the people I thought I knew

I remember back then who you were

You used to be calm, used to be strong

Used to be generous but you should've known

That you'd

Wear out your welcome now you see

How quiet it is all alone

I'm so

Sick of the tension, sick of the hunger

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Find another place to feed your greed

While I find a place to rest

I'm so

Sick of the tension, sick of the hunger

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Find another place to feed your greed

While I find a place to rest

I want to be in another place

I hate when you say you don't understand

(You'll see it's not meant to be)

I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy

A place for my head

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

You try to take the best of me

Go away

I want to be in another place

I hate when you say you don't understand

(You'll see it's not meant to be)

I want to be in the energy, not with the enemy

A place for my head

Stay away

I'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hunger (stay)

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Find another place to feed your greed (a-)

While I find a place to rest

I'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hunger (-way)

Sick of you acting like I owe you this

Find another place, to feed your greed (stay away from me)

While I find a place to rest

