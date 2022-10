Heart Attack – Demi Lovato

Putting my defenses up

'Cause I don't wanna fall in love

If I ever did that, I think I'd have a heart attack

Never put my love out on the line

Never said yes to the right guy

Never had trouble getting what I want

But when it comes to you, I'm never good enough

When I don't care, I can play 'em like a Ken doll

Won't wash my hair, then make 'em bounce like a basketball