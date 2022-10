Lirik Lagu Bad Romance - Halestorm dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bad Romance - Halestorm

Want your bad romance

Want your bad romance

I want your ugly, I want your disease

I want your everything as long as it's free

I want your love (I want your love)

Love, love, love, I want your love (I want your love, I want your love)

I want your drama, the touch of your hand

I want your leather-studded kiss in the sand

I want your love (want your love)

Love, love, love, I want your love (want your love, I want your love)-

You know that I want you, and you know that I need you

I want it bad, a bad romance

I want your love and I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh)

I want your love and all your lovers' revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Want your bad romance

Want your bad romance

I want your horror

I want your design

'Cause you're a criminal as long as your mine

I want your love

(I want your love) love love love

I want your love (I want your love I want your love)

I want your psycho, your vertigo stick

Want you in my room when

Your baby is sick!

I want your love

(I want your love) love love love

I want your love (I want your love I want your love)

You know that I want you, and you know that I need you

I want it bad, a bad romance

I want your love, and I want your revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oooh)

I want your love and all your love has revenge

You and me could write a bad romance

Oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh-oooh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Oh-oh-oooh-oh-oh-oh-oooh-oh

Caught in a bad romance

Want your bad romance...

Want your bad romance

(Na na na na! Na na-na na na! Na na na na)-

Want your bad romance