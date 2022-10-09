Lirik Lagu Night Changes - One Direction dan Fakta di Baliknya

Night Changes - One Direction

Goin' out tonight, changes into something red

Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress

Everything she never had she's showin' off

Drivin' too fast, moon is breakin' through her hair

She's headin' for somethin' that she won't forget

Havin' no regrets is all that she really wants

We're only gettin' older, baby

And I've been thinkin' about it lately

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes?

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

Disappearing when you wake up

But there's nothing to be afraid of

Even when the night changes

It will never change me and you

Chasing it tonight, doubts are runnin' 'round her head

He's waitin', hides behind a cigarette

Heart is beatin' loud and she doesn't want it to stop

Movin' too fast, moon is lightin' up her skin

She's fallin', doesn't even know it yet

Havin' no regrets is all that she really wants

We're only gettin' older, baby

And I've been thinkin' about it lately

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes?

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

Disappearing when you wake up

But there's nothing to be afraid of

Even when the night changes

It will never change me and you

Goin' out tonight, changes into something red

Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress

Reminds her of the missin' piece of innocence she lost

We're only gettin' older, baby

And I've been thinkin' about it lately

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes?

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

Disappearing when you wake up

But there's nothing to be afraid of

Even when the night changes

It will never change, baby

It will never change, baby

It will never change me and you

Credit

Artist : One Direction

Year : 2014

Album : Four

Genre : Pop

Songwriters : ZAYN, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Jamie Scott, John Ryan & Julian Bunetta

