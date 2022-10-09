Lirik Lagu Work from Home - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Work from Home - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla Sign

I ain't worried about nothin', I ain't wearin' na-nada

I'm sittin' pretty, impatient, but I know you gotta

Put in them hours, I'ma make it harder

I'm sendin' pic after picture, I'ma get you fired

I know you're always on the night shift

But I can't stand these nights alone (Oh-oh)

And I don't need no explanation

'Cause, baby, you're the boss at home

You don't gotta go to work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

But you gotta put in work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

You don't gotta go to work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Let my body do the work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh

We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh

Let's put it into motion, I'ma give you a promotion

I'll make it feel like a vacay, turn the bed into an ocean

We don't need nobody, I just need your body

Nothing but sheets in-between us, ain't no getting off early

I know you're always on the night shift

But I can't stand these nights alone (Oh-oh)

And I don't need no explanation

'Cause, baby, you're the boss at home (Yeah, yeah)

You don't gotta go to work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

But you gotta put in work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

You don't gotta go to work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Let my body do the work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh

We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh

(Dolla Sign) Oh, yeah

Girl go to work for me (Work for me)

Can you make it clap, no hands for me? (Oh, yeah)

Take it to the ground, pick it up for me

Look back at it all over me (Oh, yeah)

Put in work like my timesheet (Oh)

She ride it like a '63 (Oh-woah)

I'ma buy her new Céline (Oh, no)

Let her ride in a foreign with me

Oh, she the bae, I'm her boo

And she down to break the rules

Ride or die, she gon' go

I'm gon' juug, she finessin'

I pipe her, she take that

Put in overtime on your body

You don't gotta go to work (You don't gotta go to work, no)

Work, work, work, work, work, work

But you gotta put in work (Woah)

Work, work, work, work, work, work (Oh, yeah)

You don't gotta go to work

Work, work, work, work, work, work

Let my body do the work (Do the work, do the work)

Work, work, work, work, work, work (Yeah, yeah)

We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh

We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh