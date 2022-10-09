Lirik Lagu Work from Home - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla Sign dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Work from Home - Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla Sign
I ain't worried about nothin', I ain't wearin' na-nada
I'm sittin' pretty, impatient, but I know you gotta
Put in them hours, I'ma make it harder
I'm sendin' pic after picture, I'ma get you fired
I know you're always on the night shift
But I can't stand these nights alone (Oh-oh)
And I don't need no explanation
'Cause, baby, you're the boss at home
You don't gotta go to work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
But you gotta put in work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Let my body do the work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh
Let's put it into motion, I'ma give you a promotion
I'll make it feel like a vacay, turn the bed into an ocean
We don't need nobody, I just need your body
Nothing but sheets in-between us, ain't no getting off early
I know you're always on the night shift
But I can't stand these nights alone (Oh-oh)
And I don't need no explanation
'Cause, baby, you're the boss at home (Yeah, yeah)
You don't gotta go to work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
But you gotta put in work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Let my body do the work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh
(Dolla Sign) Oh, yeah
Girl go to work for me (Work for me)
Can you make it clap, no hands for me? (Oh, yeah)
Take it to the ground, pick it up for me
Look back at it all over me (Oh, yeah)
Put in work like my timesheet (Oh)
She ride it like a '63 (Oh-woah)
I'ma buy her new Céline (Oh, no)
Let her ride in a foreign with me
Oh, she the bae, I'm her boo
And she down to break the rules
Ride or die, she gon' go
I'm gon' juug, she finessin'
I pipe her, she take that
Put in overtime on your body
You don't gotta go to work (You don't gotta go to work, no)
Work, work, work, work, work, work
But you gotta put in work (Woah)
Work, work, work, work, work, work (Oh, yeah)
You don't gotta go to work
Work, work, work, work, work, work
Let my body do the work (Do the work, do the work)
Work, work, work, work, work, work (Yeah, yeah)
We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh-oh, oh-oh
