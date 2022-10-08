Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps

Tell me how you really feel

So I know it's really real

And won't you let your guard down?

If there's a reason you're holding back

I'd rather know now

'Cause when you kissed me you had your eyes open

And there's something that I need to know

If I walked out the door would you even notice I'm gone?

Would you even miss me at all?

Would you? Would you?

If I walked out the door would you care enough to follow?

Would you even miss me at all?

Would you? Would you? You

Don't go wasting my time

I've played games enough to see through a lie

And I wonder how you talk 'bout us

Do you light up when you start to speak?

If I even cross your mind at all

When you kiss me you had your eyes open

And there's something that I need to know

If I walked out the door would you even notice I'm gone?

Would you even miss me at all?

Would you, would you?

If I walked out the door would you care enough to follow?

Would you even miss me at all?

Would you? Would you? You

Would you even miss me at all, babe?

Would you even miss me?

Would you even miss me at all, babe?

Would you even miss me?

When you kissed me you had your eyes open

And there's something that I need to know