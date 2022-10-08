Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Oktober 2022, 04:39 WIB
The Vamps.
The Vamps. /Instagram.com/@thevamps

Lirik Lagu Would YouThe Vamps

Tell me how you really feel
So I know it's really real
And won't you let your guard down?
If there's a reason you're holding back
I'd rather know now

'Cause when you kissed me you had your eyes open
And there's something that I need to know

If I walked out the door would you even notice I'm gone?
Would you even miss me at all?
Would you? Would you?
If I walked out the door would you care enough to follow?
Would you even miss me at all?
Would you? Would you? You

Don't go wasting my time
I've played games enough to see through a lie
And I wonder how you talk 'bout us
Do you light up when you start to speak?
If I even cross your mind at all

When you kiss me you had your eyes open
And there's something that I need to know

If I walked out the door would you even notice I'm gone?
Would you even miss me at all?
Would you, would you?
If I walked out the door would you care enough to follow?
Would you even miss me at all?
Would you? Would you? You

Would you even miss me at all, babe?
Would you even miss me?
Would you even miss me at all, babe?
Would you even miss me?

When you kissed me you had your eyes open
And there's something that I need to know

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Tak Sejalan - Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tak Sejalan - Vidi Aldiano dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jujur - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jujur - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sesuai Titik – Iga Massardi, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Lirik Lagu Sesuai Titik – Iga Massardi, dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu Walking Back Home – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Walking Back Home – Vira Talisa dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Cinderella - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cinderella - Radja dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Citra Biru – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Citra Biru – Vina Panduwinata dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:43 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pulang – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pulang – Irama Pantai Selatan dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:42 WIB
Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Would You – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Bleed It Out - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Bleed It Out - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Besok Mungkin Kita Sampai - Hindia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Besok Mungkin Kita Sampai - Hindia dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 04:33 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Borok Masa Lalu Rizky Billar Terungkap Lewat Jejak Digital, Netizen: Pentingnya Tau Bibit Bobot Bebet
2

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Rizky Billar Selingkuh dengan Aktris, Kode di Instagram hingga Cincin Couple
3

Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Instagram Devina Kirana Diserbu Warganet: Oh Cinlok?
4

Devina Kirana Unggah Foto Baju Pengantin, Rizky Billar Kepergok Like Foto Sang Aktris
5

Bongkar Identitas Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Kim Hawt: Dia Bukan Mantannya, Tapi Dulu Pernah...
6

Sejarah Singkat G30S PKI, Lengkap dengan Daftar Pahlawan Revolusi yang Gugur

7

Rizky Billar Diduga Sudah Nikah Siri dengan Selingkuhan, Video Akad Jadi Bukti?
8

Akun Penggemar Lesti Kejora dan Rizky Billar Bongkar Isu Perselingkuhan sejak 2 Hari Lalu: Bapaknya Asik Chat

9

Diisukan Jadi Selingkuhan Rizky Billar, Perlakuan Mesra Ayu Thalia ke Suami Lesti Disorot
10

Isu Rizky Billar Jadi Simpanan Tante Girang dan Waria Dibenarkan Sosok Tak Terduga?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Pakuan

Bak Sudah Direstui, Nathalie Holscher Terlihat Makin Dekat dengan Orangtua Frans Faisal

Bak Sudah Direstui, Nathalie Holscher Terlihat Makin Dekat dengan Orangtua Frans Faisal

8 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Faktor Pendorong Bagi Kelompok Masyarakat Tidak Mampu Untuk Melakukan Mobilitas Sosial, Jawaban IPS Kelas 8

Faktor Pendorong Bagi Kelompok Masyarakat Tidak Mampu Untuk Melakukan Mobilitas Sosial, Jawaban IPS Kelas 8

8 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Indramayu Hits

BERUNTUNG ! Keberuntungan Wanita Tersenyum ke Anda ! RAMALAN Zodiak Aquarius Besok 9 Oktober 2022

BERUNTUNG ! Keberuntungan Wanita Tersenyum ke Anda ! RAMALAN Zodiak Aquarius Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Media Blora

Bacaan Doa Pelunas Hutang, Lengkap Lafadz Arab, Latin beserta Terjemahannya, Agar Terbebas dari Hutang

Bacaan Doa Pelunas Hutang, Lengkap Lafadz Arab, Latin beserta Terjemahannya, Agar Terbebas dari Hutang

8 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Gus Baha Ungkapkan Ada Tanda Orang di Doakan Malaikat, Cek Apakah Tanda Itu Ada di Kita?

Gus Baha Ungkapkan Ada Tanda Orang di Doakan Malaikat, Cek Apakah Tanda Itu Ada di Kita?

8 Oktober 2022, 05:48 WIB

Media Pakuan

Wilayah Ibu Kota Akan Diguyur Hujan, Berikut Prakiraan Cuaca untuk Wilayah Jakarta 8 Oktober 2022

Wilayah Ibu Kota Akan Diguyur Hujan, Berikut Prakiraan Cuaca untuk Wilayah Jakarta 8 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:47 WIB

Kabar Banten

Presiden Jokowi Turun Tangan, FIFA tak Kenakan Sanksi kepada Sepak Bola Indonesia, Ini Respon PSSI

Presiden Jokowi Turun Tangan, FIFA tak Kenakan Sanksi kepada Sepak Bola Indonesia, Ini Respon PSSI

8 Oktober 2022, 05:46 WIB

Warta Lombok

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 8 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Merasa Sangat Sehat dan Energik Hari Ini

Ramalan Zodiak Libra Hari ini 8 Oktober 2022: Anda Akan Merasa Sangat Sehat dan Energik Hari Ini

8 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Warta Lombok

Tidak Hanya Lezat! Buah Anggur Memiliki Segudang Manfaat untuk Kesehatan Tubuh

Tidak Hanya Lezat! Buah Anggur Memiliki Segudang Manfaat untuk Kesehatan Tubuh

8 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Kabar Besuki

M COUNTDOWN Tayang Kembali di MOJI Siang Ini Setelah 2 Pekan Absen, Dimeriahkan oleh Seulgi Red Velvet

M COUNTDOWN Tayang Kembali di MOJI Siang Ini Setelah 2 Pekan Absen, Dimeriahkan oleh Seulgi Red Velvet

8 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Tasikmalaya

12 Quotes Menarik Sambut Maulid Nabi 2022: Semoga Cinta dan Berkah dari Rasulullah SAW Membawa Nilai Positif

12 Quotes Menarik Sambut Maulid Nabi 2022: Semoga Cinta dan Berkah dari Rasulullah SAW Membawa Nilai Positif

8 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT BCA Multi Finance Oktober 2022, Simak Syarat dan Link Pendaftaran Online

INFO LOKER: Lowongan Kerja PT BCA Multi Finance Oktober 2022, Simak Syarat dan Link Pendaftaran Online

8 Oktober 2022, 05:45 WIB

Indramayu Hits

FANTASTIS ! Anda Nemu Ide Besar Hari Ini ! RAMALAN Zodiak Capricorn Besok 9 Oktober 2022

FANTASTIS ! Anda Nemu Ide Besar Hari Ini ! RAMALAN Zodiak Capricorn Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara RCTI, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun Season 6

Jadwal Acara RCTI, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Cinta Alesha dan Preman Pensiun Season 6

8 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Zona Priangan

Pejuang Kiev Mulai Mengepung Kherson, Oleksiy Reznikov Meminta Prajurit Rusia Meletakkan Senjata

Pejuang Kiev Mulai Mengepung Kherson, Oleksiy Reznikov Meminta Prajurit Rusia Meletakkan Senjata

8 Oktober 2022, 05:44 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Daftar Wilayah di Banyumas yang Alami Longsor dan Banjir Akibat Hujan Lebat pada Jumat 7 Oktober 2022

Daftar Wilayah di Banyumas yang Alami Longsor dan Banjir Akibat Hujan Lebat pada Jumat 7 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Indramayu Hits

PANEN UANG ! Investasi Datangkan Kekayaan ! RAMALAN Zodiak Sagitarius Besok 9 Oktober 2022

PANEN UANG ! Investasi Datangkan Kekayaan ! RAMALAN Zodiak Sagitarius Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Jadwal Trans 7 hari ini 8 Oktober Ada Serial Film Jackie Chan, Jejak Si Gundul, On The Spot

Jadwal Trans 7 hari ini 8 Oktober Ada Serial Film Jackie Chan, Jejak Si Gundul, On The Spot

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Media Magelang

Link Gratis Twibbon Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad 2022, Klik di Sini untuk Bagikan di Akun Medsos Kamu

Link Gratis Twibbon Peringatan Maulid Nabi Muhammad 2022, Klik di Sini untuk Bagikan di Akun Medsos Kamu

8 Oktober 2022, 05:42 WIB

Indramayu Hits

MANFAATKAN ! Pakai Setrika Saat Panas ! RAMALAN Zodiak Scorpio Besok 9 Oktober 2022

MANFAATKAN ! Pakai Setrika Saat Panas ! RAMALAN Zodiak Scorpio Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Sabtu 8 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

Kode Redeem PUBG Mobile Terbaru Sabtu 8 Oktober 2022, Klaim Skin Keren, UC dan Hadiah Lain dari Tencent!

8 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Berita KBB

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Anda Lajang, Dapat Ketemu Calon Mitra

Ramalan Zodiak Virgo Hari ini Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Anda Lajang, Dapat Ketemu Calon Mitra

8 Oktober 2022, 05:40 WIB

Klik Lubuklinggau

Gus Baha Jelaskan Ada Sifat Jujur yang Sangat Dibenci Allah SWT, Kita Harus Menjauhi Sifat Jujur yang Ini

Gus Baha Jelaskan Ada Sifat Jujur yang Sangat Dibenci Allah SWT, Kita Harus Menjauhi Sifat Jujur yang Ini

8 Oktober 2022, 05:38 WIB

Indramayu Hits

HOKI DATANG ! Dapat Peluang Baru Nih ! RAMALAN Zodiak Libra Besok 9 Oktober 2022

HOKI DATANG ! Dapat Peluang Baru Nih ! RAMALAN Zodiak Libra Besok 9 Oktober 2022

8 Oktober 2022, 05:37 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Jadwal Acara SCTV, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Live Liga Inggris: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

Jadwal Acara SCTV, Sabtu, 8 Oktober 2022: Live Liga Inggris: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

8 Oktober 2022, 05:37 WIB