Lirik Lagu Paris-The Chainsmokers dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paris-The Chainsmokers
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
And I thought, "Wow, if I could take this in a shot right now
I don't think that we could work this out"
Out on the terrace
I don't know if it's fair but I thought
"How could I let you fall by yourself
While I'm wasted with someone else?"
If we go down then we go down together
They'lI say you could do anything
They'lI say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
To get away from your parents
You look so proud
Standing there with a frown and a cigarette
Posting pictures of yourself on the internet
Out on the terrace
We breathe in the air of this small town
On our own cuttin' class for the thrill of it
Getting drunk on the past we were livin' in
If we go down then we go down together
They'lI say you could do anything
They'lI say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'll get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are
Show them we are
Let's show them we are better
If we go down then we go down together
They'lI say you could do anything
They'lI say that I was clever
If we go down then we go down together
We'Il get away with everything
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
We were staying in Paris (If we go down)
Let's show them we are better
We were staying in Paris
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
If we go down
Let's show them we are better
Let's show them we are better
