Lirik Lagu Pentagon – Feelin Like dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pentagon – Feelin Like

You got it

She got it

Uh, uh

You got me feelin' like

You, neon nae simjangeul ttwige hae

I don't want you to know, deulkigi sileun geol

Neoreul ollatan sonkkeuchi jakku mikkeureojyeo

Eodil baraboneunji gunggeumhae, yeah

I want you, I want you

I want you, I want you, nochiji ma

And I know, yeah, I know, yeah

I know wonhajana, yeah

Danneun sungan nae touch

Nalgaereul pyeolchyeo

Onmome neukkyeojineun ongireul nanwo

Beyond the kiss

You got me feelin' like

You got it

She got it

Uh, uh

You got me feelin' like

You got it

She got it

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Tuktuk naebaenneun attitude

Chameul jul aneun jase know I love it too

Siksanghan menteuwaneun georiga meoreodo

Maeil hago sipeo neowaneun mworado

Nae gaelleori ojik gallateia

Godokan nunbitdo eojji areumdaunga

Piwa sal neukkyeobeoryeotda

Salmyeosi heorichum buyeojaba

I want you, I want you

I want you, I want you, witaerowo

And I know, yeah, I know, yeah

I know wonhajana

Danneun sungan nae touch

Dageupaejin sumgyeol

Ijen sumgil su eopseo naega

Ikkeuneun daero umjingnyeo

You got me feelin' like

You got it

She got it

Uh, uh

You got me feelin' like

You got it

She got it

Uh, uh

You got me feeling like

Last touch kkaewo neoran sal

Sulgwa bicheuro jamgin daeum

Beonjjeogineun kkumui bam

Onmome bulgeun pitgi dora

Deo jitge blue love is like a bomb

Gumcheoreom buteora kiss and hug

Heotdolji ana deo deo deo deo

Tteugeowojiji nae sok ane neon

Nareul seun nunbiche

Neoreul gadeuk dameulge

Me and you, kkwak chan moon

Hold me