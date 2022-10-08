Lirik Lagu Wild Heart – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wild Heart – The Vamps

I was walking away,

But she's so beautiful it made me stay

I don't know her name,

But I'm hoping she might feel the same

So here I go again,

She got my heart again!

Tonight we'll dance

I'll be yours and you'll be mine

We won't look back,

Take my hand and we will shine

Oh, oh, oh

She needs a wild heart

She needs a wild heart

I got a wild heart

Stay here, my dear,

Feels like I've been standing right here for years

My mind's beat up

Tell me that you feel this, and I won't give up

I won't give up

Tonight we'll dance

I'll be yours and you'll be mine

We won't look back,

Take my hand and we will shine

Oh, oh, oh

She needs a wild heart

She needs a wild heart

I got a wild heart

Oh, oh, oh

She needs a wild heart

She needs a wild heart

I got a wild heart

And I know it's late, I know it's cold

But come right here, I swear I'll never let you go

The way you move, it's wonderful

Let's do it now, 'cause one day we'll both be old

Oh whoa oh

Tonight we'll dance

I'll be yours and you'll be mine

We won't look back,

Take my hand and we will shine

Oh, oh, oh

She needs a wild heart

She needs a wild heart

I got a wild heart

Tonight we'll dance

I'll be yours and you'll be mine

We won't look back,

Take my hand and we will shine

Oh, oh, oh

She needs a wild heart

She needs a wild heart

I got a wild heart

Oh, oh, oh

She needs a wild heart

She needs a wild heart

I've got a wild heart

Credit