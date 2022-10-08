Lirik Lagu Wild Heart – The Vamps dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wild Heart – The Vamps
I was walking away,
But she's so beautiful it made me stay
I don't know her name,
But I'm hoping she might feel the same
So here I go again,
She got my heart again!
Tonight we'll dance
I'll be yours and you'll be mine
We won't look back,
Take my hand and we will shine
Oh, oh, oh
She needs a wild heart
She needs a wild heart
I got a wild heart
Stay here, my dear,
Feels like I've been standing right here for years
My mind's beat up
Tell me that you feel this, and I won't give up
I won't give up
Tonight we'll dance
I'll be yours and you'll be mine
We won't look back,
Take my hand and we will shine
Oh, oh, oh
She needs a wild heart
She needs a wild heart
I got a wild heart
Oh, oh, oh
She needs a wild heart
She needs a wild heart
I got a wild heart
And I know it's late, I know it's cold
But come right here, I swear I'll never let you go
The way you move, it's wonderful
Let's do it now, 'cause one day we'll both be old
Oh whoa oh
Tonight we'll dance
I'll be yours and you'll be mine
We won't look back,
Take my hand and we will shine
Oh, oh, oh
She needs a wild heart
She needs a wild heart
I got a wild heart
Tonight we'll dance
I'll be yours and you'll be mine
We won't look back,
Take my hand and we will shine
Oh, oh, oh
She needs a wild heart
She needs a wild heart
I got a wild heart
Oh, oh, oh
She needs a wild heart
She needs a wild heart
I've got a wild heart
Credit
Artikel Pilihan