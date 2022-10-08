Lirik Lagu Paramore - That's What You Get dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paramore - That's What You Get

No sir, well I don't wanna be the blame, not anymore.

It's your turn, so take a seat we're settling the final score.

And why do we like to hurt so much?

I can't decide

You have made it harder just to go on

And why, all the possibilities, well I was wrong

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

I drowned out all my sense with the sound of its beating.

And that's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

I wonder, how am I supposed to feel when you're not here.

'Cause I burned every bridge I ever built when you were here.

I still try, holding onto silly things, I never learn

Oh why, all the possibilities I'm sure you've heard.

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

I drowned out all my sense with the sound of its beating (beating)

And that's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

Pain make your way to me, to me.

And I'll always be just so inviting.

If I ever start to think straight,

This heart will start a riot in me,

Let's start, start, hey!

Why do we like to hurt so much?

Oh why do we like to hurt so much?

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa!

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

That's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

Now I can't trust myself with anything but this,

And that's what you get when you let your heart win, whoa.

Kredit

Penyanyi:

Tahun rilis: 2008

Album: Riot!

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Penulis lirik: Hayley Williams, Josh Farro, Taylor York

Fakta Menarik

Lagu That's What You Get adalah lagu oleh band rock Amerika Paramore dari album studio kedua mereka, Riot! (2007).