Lirik Lagu Paramore – Misery Business dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 8 Oktober 2022, 03:00 WIB
Cuplikan musik video Misery Business - Paramore
Cuplikan musik video Misery Business - Paramore /YouTube/Paramore

Lirik Lagu ParamoreMisery Business 

I'm in the business of misery
Let's take it from the top
She's got a body like an hourglass, it's ticking like a clock
It's a matter of time before we all run out
When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth
I waited eight long months, she finally set him free
I told him I couldn't lie, he was the only one for me
Two weeks and we had caught on fire
She's got it out for me, but I wear the biggest smile
Whoa, I never meant to brag
But I got him where I want him now
Whoa, it was never my intention to brag
To steal it all away from you now
But God, does it feel so good
'Cause I got him where I want him now
And if you could, then you know you would
'Cause God it just feels so
It just feels so good
Second chances they don't ever matter, people never change
Once a wh***, you're nothing more
I'm sorry, that'll never change
And about forgiveness, we're both supposed to have exchanged
I'm sorry, honey, but I passed it up, now look this way
Well, there's a million other girls who do it just like you
Looking as innocent as possible to get to who
They want and what they want, it's easy if you do it right
Well I refuse, I refuse, I refuse
Whoa, I never meant to brag
But I got him where I want him now
Whoa, it was never my intention to brag
To steal it all away from you now
But God, does it feel so good
'Cause I got him where I want him right now
And if you could, then you know you would
'Cause God, it just feels so
It just feels so good
I watched his wildest dreams come true
Not one of them involving you
Just watch my wildest dreams come true
Not one of them involving
Whoa, I never meant to brag
But I got him where I want him now
Whoa, I never meant to brag
But I got him where I want him now
Whoa, it was never my intention to brag
To steal it all away from you now
But God, does it feel so good
'Cause I got him where I want him now
And if you could then you know you would
'Cause God, it just feels so
It just feels so good

Kredit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2007

Album: Riot!

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Penulis lirik: Hayley Williams dan Josh Farro

Sempat Berhenti Dinyanyikan Oleh Paramore

Lagu Misery Business sempat dikecam karena kontroversi mengenai salah satu penggalan liriknya yang menyebut wanita lain dengan  kata “wh***”.

