Lirik Lagu Paramore – Misery Business dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Paramore – Misery Business

I'm in the business of misery

Let's take it from the top

She's got a body like an hourglass, it's ticking like a clock

It's a matter of time before we all run out

When I thought he was mine, she caught him by the mouth

I waited eight long months, she finally set him free

I told him I couldn't lie, he was the only one for me

Two weeks and we had caught on fire

She's got it out for me, but I wear the biggest smile

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, it was never my intention to brag

To steal it all away from you now

But God, does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him now

And if you could, then you know you would

'Cause God it just feels so

It just feels so good

Second chances they don't ever matter, people never change

Once a wh***, you're nothing more

I'm sorry, that'll never change

And about forgiveness, we're both supposed to have exchanged

I'm sorry, honey, but I passed it up, now look this way

Well, there's a million other girls who do it just like you

Looking as innocent as possible to get to who

They want and what they want, it's easy if you do it right

Well I refuse, I refuse, I refuse

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, it was never my intention to brag

To steal it all away from you now

But God, does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him right now

And if you could, then you know you would

'Cause God, it just feels so

It just feels so good

I watched his wildest dreams come true

Not one of them involving you

Just watch my wildest dreams come true

Not one of them involving

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, I never meant to brag

But I got him where I want him now

Whoa, it was never my intention to brag

To steal it all away from you now

But God, does it feel so good

'Cause I got him where I want him now

And if you could then you know you would

'Cause God, it just feels so

It just feels so good

Kredit

Penyanyi: Paramore

Tahun rilis: 2007

Album: Riot!

Label: Fueled by Ramen

Penulis lirik: Hayley Williams dan Josh Farro

Sempat Berhenti Dinyanyikan Oleh Paramore

Lagu Misery Business sempat dikecam karena kontroversi mengenai salah satu penggalan liriknya yang menyebut wanita lain dengan kata “wh***”.