Lirik Lagu My Hair – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Hair – Ariana Grande
I'ma give you some instructions
That you can't be scared to try
I want you to touch it softly
Like the way you do my mind
It got body and it's smooth to touch
The same way as my skin
Don't you be scared
To run your hands through my hair
Baby, 'cause that's why it's there
Come run your hands through my hair
Ooh baby, so don't you be scared
So come run your hands through my hair
It's been way long overdue
Just like these inches down my back
Usually don't let people touch it
But tonight, you get a pass
Spend my dimes and spend my time
To keep it real, sometimes, it's tracks
But I don't care
So run your hands through my hair
Baby, 'cause that's why it's there
Come run your hands through my hair
Ooh baby, so don't you be scared
So come run your hands through my hair
This ain't usually me
But I might let it down for you
This ain't usually me
But I might let it down for you
So come run your hands through my hair
Baby, 'cause that's why it's there
So come run your hands through my hair
Don't you be scared
Come run your hands through my hair
Credit
Artis: Ariana Grande
Album: Positions
Rilis: 2020
Genre: R&B/Soul
Penulis lagu: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Scott Storch, Tommy Brown, Anthony Jones, Charles Anderson
Fakta di Balik Lagu My Hair – Ariana Grande
Lagu ini dirilis pada 30 Oktober 2020 dan merupakan b-side track dari album studio keenam Ariana Grande yang berjudul “Positions” melalui Republic Record.
