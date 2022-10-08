Lirik Lagu My Hair – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Hair – Ariana Grande

I'ma give you some instructions

That you can't be scared to try

I want you to touch it softly

Like the way you do my mind

It got body and it's smooth to touch

The same way as my skin

Don't you be scared

To run your hands through my hair

Baby, 'cause that's why it's there

Come run your hands through my hair

Ooh baby, so don't you be scared

So come run your hands through my hair

It's been way long overdue

Just like these inches down my back

Usually don't let people touch it

But tonight, you get a pass

Spend my dimes and spend my time

To keep it real, sometimes, it's tracks

But I don't care

So run your hands through my hair

Baby, 'cause that's why it's there

Come run your hands through my hair

Ooh baby, so don't you be scared

So come run your hands through my hair

This ain't usually me

But I might let it down for you

This ain't usually me

But I might let it down for you

So come run your hands through my hair

Baby, 'cause that's why it's there

So come run your hands through my hair

Don't you be scared

Come run your hands through my hair

Credit

Artis: Ariana Grande

Album: Positions

Rilis: 2020

Genre: R&B/Soul

Penulis lagu: Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Scott Storch, Tommy Brown, Anthony Jones, Charles Anderson

Fakta di Balik Lagu My Hair – Ariana Grande

Lagu ini dirilis pada 30 Oktober 2020 dan merupakan b-side track dari album studio keenam Ariana Grande yang berjudul “Positions” melalui Republic Record.