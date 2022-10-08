Lirik Lagu Faded – Alan Walker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Faded – Alan Walker

You were the shadow to my light, did you feel us?

Another star, you fade away

Afraid our aim is out of sight

Wanna see us alight

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Where are you now? Was it all in my fantasy?

Where are you now? Were you only imaginary?

Where are you now?

Atlantis, under the sea, under the sea

Where are you now?

Another dream, the monster's running wild inside of me

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost, I'm faded

These shallow waters never met what I needed

I'm letting go a deeper dive

Eternal silence of the sea

I'm breathing alive

Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Under the bright, but faded lights

You set my heart on fire

Oh, where are you now? Where are you now?

Oh, where are you now? Where are you now?

Where are you now?

Atlantis, under the sea, under the sea

Where are you now?

Another dream, the monster's running wild inside of me

I'm faded

I'm faded

So lost, I'm faded