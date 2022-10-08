Lirik Lagu Faded – Alan Walker dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Faded – Alan Walker
You were the shadow to my light, did you feel us?
Another star, you fade away
Afraid our aim is out of sight
Wanna see us alight
Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Where are you now? Was it all in my fantasy?
Where are you now? Were you only imaginary?
Where are you now?
Atlantis, under the sea, under the sea
Where are you now?
Another dream, the monster's running wild inside of me
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost, I'm faded
These shallow waters never met what I needed
I'm letting go a deeper dive
Eternal silence of the sea
I'm breathing alive
Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Under the bright, but faded lights
You set my heart on fire
Oh, where are you now? Where are you now?
Oh, where are you now? Where are you now?
Where are you now?
Atlantis, under the sea, under the sea
Where are you now?
Another dream, the monster's running wild inside of me
I'm faded
I'm faded
So lost, I'm faded
