Lirik Lagu SEOUL DRIFT - ZICO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu SEOUL DRIFT - ZICO

[Verse 1]

Ije mak yeolsi bumbineun geori

Keolleopulhae modeun seoulsiui geulssi

Varsity jacket deudieo gaesi

Taekdo an ttenneunde yuhaeng jinainne

Bring it back

Du beonui keuriseumaseu ibeu

Kaenseuldoen yureopaeng bihaenggi

Solo concert and fashion week

Munje manteon kaellindeoen ppalgan ekseuppun

[Pre-Chorus]

Igeot bwa meoljjeonghi sum swigo issеo

Offline, seon neomеuran soriji

[Chorus]

Look at this party baby

No mask, all naked

Momburimchyeo jayukkeot

Jigue geum gal ttaekkaji

Now we're safe here

Just do me bad things

Chetbakwi geuman gulligo

Sidong georeo balba

[Post-Chorus]

Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away

Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away

Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away

I'm alive, alive

[Verse 2]

Hop on the beat

Saengche rideum doechaja

Today is the day garyeoseo mwohae ttaewa jangso

Ttuieosseugido gwichaneunde georil durae

Amuna seukinsip heoyonghae

Amuna free hug hae

Remember 2020

Cheot jure meomchun nae beokitriseuteu

Apchuk pailcheoreom jibe mukkyeoseo

Geullobeolhaejineun hangugeul jikyeoman bwasseo

[Pre-Chorus]

Igeot bwa meoljjeonghi saranameun neol

Offline, seon neomeuran soriji

[Chorus]

Look at this party baby

No mask, all naked

Momburimchyeo jayukkeot

Jigue geum gal ttaekkaji

Now we're safe here

Just do me bad things

Chetbakwi geuman gulligo

Sidong georeo balba

[Post-Chorus]

Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away

Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away

Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away

I'm alive, alive

[Bridge]

Dangillal patunan moimdeul that's my fault, oh no

Geunal jageobeun haetjiman siwonhage heotangchyeosseo, oh no, ah

Now bae jjaeraneun sik du son noko jayuljuhaeng modeu

Beureikeu taim eopseo nan koneoe mollil ttaedo

Say whatever I promise we'll be good