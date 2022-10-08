Lirik Lagu SEOUL DRIFT - ZICO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu SEOUL DRIFT - ZICO
[Verse 1]
Ije mak yeolsi bumbineun geori
Keolleopulhae modeun seoulsiui geulssi
Varsity jacket deudieo gaesi
Taekdo an ttenneunde yuhaeng jinainne
Bring it back
Du beonui keuriseumaseu ibeu
Kaenseuldoen yureopaeng bihaenggi
Solo concert and fashion week
Munje manteon kaellindeoen ppalgan ekseuppun
[Pre-Chorus]
Igeot bwa meoljjeonghi sum swigo issеo
Offline, seon neomеuran soriji
[Chorus]
Look at this party baby
No mask, all naked
Momburimchyeo jayukkeot
Jigue geum gal ttaekkaji
Now we're safe here
Just do me bad things
Chetbakwi geuman gulligo
Sidong georeo balba
[Post-Chorus]
Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away
Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away
Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away
I'm alive, alive
[Verse 2]
Hop on the beat
Saengche rideum doechaja
Today is the day garyeoseo mwohae ttaewa jangso
Ttuieosseugido gwichaneunde georil durae
Amuna seukinsip heoyonghae
Amuna free hug hae
Remember 2020
Cheot jure meomchun nae beokitriseuteu
Apchuk pailcheoreom jibe mukkyeoseo
Geullobeolhaejineun hangugeul jikyeoman bwasseo
[Pre-Chorus]
Igeot bwa meoljjeonghi saranameun neol
Offline, seon neomeuran soriji
[Chorus]
Look at this party baby
No mask, all naked
Momburimchyeo jayukkeot
Jigue geum gal ttaekkaji
Now we're safe here
Just do me bad things
Chetbakwi geuman gulligo
Sidong georeo balba
[Post-Chorus]
Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away
Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away
Drift, drift, drift, drift, drift away
I'm alive, alive
[Bridge]
Dangillal patunan moimdeul that's my fault, oh no
Geunal jageobeun haetjiman siwonhage heotangchyeosseo, oh no, ah
Now bae jjaeraneun sik du son noko jayuljuhaeng modeu
Beureikeu taim eopseo nan koneoe mollil ttaedo
Say whatever I promise we'll be good
Artikel Pilihan