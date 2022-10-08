Lirik Lagu Crazy – Anggun C. Sasmi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crazy – Anggun C. Sasmi

I'm a big girl I don't live

In a fairytale as I can tell

I've been deceived that I've grieved

Sadly too many times before

This beating heart wants to give

Without certainty

Without a plan 'B'

Never before I believed

Till there was you

Love's just an idea

Don't you know that I've been waiting for

(Waiting for no one but you) No one but you

Don't you know that, Never been so sure

(Never been... Never been so sure)

You know that it's true

Ain't nobody else I am crazy, for you

It's all about you, Everybody knows that I'm crazy, for you

You know that it's true

Wanna show the world I'd go crazy, for you

It's all about you,

Everything you do makes me crazy for you, for you

Sometimes I might think too tough

It's only a phase of feeling a waste

Can't say I wont go through this stuff

Until you say you want do the same

All I re-do is enough, to prove what we feel

Is alive and real

Something I've been dreaming of

Till there was you, it's Just an idea

Don't you know that I've been waiting for

(Waiting for no one but you) No one but you

Don't you know that, never been so sure

(Never been... Never been so sure)

You know that it's true

Ain't nobody else I am crazy, for you

It's all about you, Everybody knows that I'm crazy, for you

You know that it's true

Wanna show the world I'd go crazy, for you

It's all about you, Everything you do makes me crazy, for you, for you

Know that it's true

It's all about you

You make me going crazy (You make me going crazy yeah)

Know that it's true

It's all about you

You make me going crazy (You know you make me going Crazy)

You know that it's true

Ain't nobody else I am crazy, for you

It's all about you, Everybody knows that I'm crazy, for you

You know that it's true

Wanna show the world I'd go crazy, for you

It's all about you, Everything you do makes me crazy, for you, for you

Credit

Artis: Anggun C. Sasmi

Album: Elevation

Rilis: 2008

Genre: Urban, Dance

Penulis lagu: Anggun C. Sasmi, Wealstarr

Fakta di Balik Lagu Crazy – Anggun C. Sasmi

Lagu “Crazy” dirilis pada 30 Juni 2008 dan menjadi single pertama dari album studio keempat Anggun yang berjudul “Elevation”.