Lirik Lagu Crazy – Anggun C. Sasmi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crazy – Anggun C. Sasmi
I'm a big girl I don't live
In a fairytale as I can tell
I've been deceived that I've grieved
Sadly too many times before
This beating heart wants to give
Without certainty
Without a plan 'B'
Never before I believed
Till there was you
Love's just an idea
Don't you know that I've been waiting for
(Waiting for no one but you) No one but you
Don't you know that, Never been so sure
(Never been... Never been so sure)
You know that it's true
Ain't nobody else I am crazy, for you
It's all about you, Everybody knows that I'm crazy, for you
You know that it's true
Wanna show the world I'd go crazy, for you
It's all about you,
Everything you do makes me crazy for you, for you
Sometimes I might think too tough
It's only a phase of feeling a waste
Can't say I wont go through this stuff
Until you say you want do the same
All I re-do is enough, to prove what we feel
Is alive and real
Something I've been dreaming of
Till there was you, it's Just an idea
Don't you know that I've been waiting for
(Waiting for no one but you) No one but you
Don't you know that, never been so sure
(Never been... Never been so sure)
You know that it's true
Ain't nobody else I am crazy, for you
It's all about you, Everybody knows that I'm crazy, for you
You know that it's true
Wanna show the world I'd go crazy, for you
It's all about you, Everything you do makes me crazy, for you, for you
Know that it's true
It's all about you
You make me going crazy (You make me going crazy yeah)
Know that it's true
It's all about you
You make me going crazy (You know you make me going Crazy)
You know that it's true
Ain't nobody else I am crazy, for you
It's all about you, Everybody knows that I'm crazy, for you
You know that it's true
Wanna show the world I'd go crazy, for you
It's all about you, Everything you do makes me crazy, for you, for you
Credit
Artis: Anggun C. Sasmi
Album: Elevation
Rilis: 2008
Genre: Urban, Dance
Penulis lagu: Anggun C. Sasmi, Wealstarr
Fakta di Balik Lagu Crazy – Anggun C. Sasmi
Lagu “Crazy” dirilis pada 30 Juni 2008 dan menjadi single pertama dari album studio keempat Anggun yang berjudul “Elevation”.
