Lirik Lagu Jet Lag – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jet Lag – Simple Plan

What time is it where you are?

I miss you more you than anything

And back to home you feel so far

Waiting for the phone to ring

It's getting lonely living upside-down

I don't even wanna be in this town

But trying to figure the time zone's making me crazy

You say good morning when it's midnight

Going out of my head, alone in this bed

I wake up to your sunset

And it's driving me mad, I miss you so bad

And my heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

So jet lagged

What time is it where you are?

5 more days and I'll be home

I keep your picture in my car

I hate the thought of you alone

I've been keeping busy all the time

Just to try to keep you off my mind

Trying to figure out the time zone's making me crazy

You say good morning when it's midnight

Going out of my head, alone in this bed

I wake up to your sunset

And it's driving me mad, I miss you so bad

And my heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

So jet lagged

I miss you so bad, I miss you so bad

I miss you so bad, I miss you so bad

I miss you so bad, I wanna share your horizon

I miss you so bad and see the same sunrise

I miss you so bad and turn the hour

Hand back to when you were holding me

You say good morning when it's midnight

Going out of my head, alone in this bed

I wake up to your sunset

And it's driving me mad, I miss when you say

Good morning but it's midnight

Going out of my head, alone in this bed

I wake up to your sunset

And it's driving me mad, I miss you so bad

And my heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged

So jet lagged

Is so jet lagged

Credit

Dirilis: 2011