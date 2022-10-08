Lirik Lagu Jet Lag – Simple Plan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 Oktober 2022, 01:15 WIB
Video klip lagu Jet Lag - Simple Plan
Video klip lagu Jet Lag - Simple Plan /YouTube/Simple Plan

Lirik Lagu Jet LagSimple Plan

What time is it where you are?
I miss you more you than anything
And back to home you feel so far
Waiting for the phone to ring
It's getting lonely living upside-down
I don't even wanna be in this town

But trying to figure the time zone's making me crazy

You say good morning when it's midnight
Going out of my head, alone in this bed
I wake up to your sunset
And it's driving me mad, I miss you so bad
And my heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
So jet lagged

What time is it where you are?
5 more days and I'll be home
I keep your picture in my car
I hate the thought of you alone
I've been keeping busy all the time
Just to try to keep you off my mind

Trying to figure out the time zone's making me crazy 
You say good morning when it's midnight
Going out of my head, alone in this bed
I wake up to your sunset
And it's driving me mad, I miss you so bad
And my heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
So jet lagged

I miss you so bad, I miss you so bad
I miss you so bad, I miss you so bad
I miss you so bad, I wanna share your horizon
I miss you so bad and see the same sunrise
I miss you so bad and turn the hour
Hand back to when you were holding me

You say good morning when it's midnight
Going out of my head, alone in this bed
I wake up to your sunset
And it's driving me mad, I miss when you say
Good morning but it's midnight
Going out of my head, alone in this bed
I wake up to your sunset
And it's driving me mad, I miss you so bad
And my heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
Heart, heart, heart is so jet lagged
So jet lagged
Is so jet lagged

Credit

Dirilis: 2011

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

