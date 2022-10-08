Lirik Lagu Romantic Homicide – d4vd dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu

I'm scared

It feels like you don't care

Enlighten me, my dear

Why am I still here?

I don't mean to be complacent with the decisions you made

But why?

Mm

In the back of my mind

You died

And I didn't even cry

No, not a single tear

And I'm sick of waiting patiently for someone that won't even arrive

Whoa

In the back of my mind

I killed you

And I didn't even even regret it

I can't believe I said it

But it's true

I hate you

Credit

Penulis: David Burke, David Anthony Burke

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Tahun rilis: 2022

Album: Vara 2022

Makna Lagu Romantic Homicide – d4vd

D4vd mengeluarkan lagu ini pada 20 Juli 2022. Salah satu pemusik yang kerap dikenal pada platform media sosial seperti Tiktok dan Spotify, dengan hampir 120.000 pengukut di Tiktoknya.

Romantic Homicide ini merupakan lagu indie santai yang siapa sangka jika memiliki makna dalam tentang patah hati seseorang. Di mana seseorang tersebut telah menyalahkan dirinya sendiri akan hal itu.