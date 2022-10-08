Lirik Lagu Romantic Homicide – d4vd dan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu
I'm scared
It feels like you don't care
Enlighten me, my dear
Why am I still here?
I don't mean to be complacent with the decisions you made
But why?
Mm
In the back of my mind
You died
And I didn't even cry
No, not a single tear
And I'm sick of waiting patiently for someone that won't even arrive
Whoa
In the back of my mind
I killed you
And I didn't even even regret it
I can't believe I said it
But it's true
I hate you
Credit
Penulis: David Burke, David Anthony Burke
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Tahun rilis: 2022
Album: Vara 2022
Makna Lagu Romantic Homicide – d4vd
D4vd mengeluarkan lagu ini pada 20 Juli 2022. Salah satu pemusik yang kerap dikenal pada platform media sosial seperti Tiktok dan Spotify, dengan hampir 120.000 pengukut di Tiktoknya.
Romantic Homicide ini merupakan lagu indie santai yang siapa sangka jika memiliki makna dalam tentang patah hati seseorang. Di mana seseorang tersebut telah menyalahkan dirinya sendiri akan hal itu.
