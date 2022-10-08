Lirik Lagu Life’s Too Short (English Version) – aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 8 Oktober 2022, 01:05 WIB
Video klip Life’s Too Short (English Version) – Aespa
Video klip Life’s Too Short (English Version) – Aespa /YouTube/SM Entertainment

Lirik Lagu Life’s Too Short (English Version) – aespa

All of this discussion
Talking about nothing
You would ever say to my face
You think your words are Gospel
But they're only trouble
I ain't got the time to waste
You need to get a life
'Cause life's too short
You must be bored out your mind
You should really take that nonsense somewhere else
'Cause you've got to realize
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not
I'm having all this fun, so
Why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless
No, I don't care what you say about it
And I'ma do it any way that I want
I'm having all this fun, so
Why would I ever stop?
Some people are so mean
All behind a phone screen
When we're tryna live our lives
Why you gotta be so vicious?
Be about your business
'Stead of getting up in mine
You need to get a life
'Cause life's too short
You must be bored out your mind
You should really take that nonsense somewhere else
'Cause you've got to realize
You've got to realize
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not
I'm having all this fun, so
Why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless
No, I don't care what you say about it
And I'ma do it any way that I want
I'm having all this fun, so
Why would I ever stop?
I'm doing me regardless
Doing me regardless
Why would I ever stop?
Oh, well, it won't turn your glitter into gold
So why are you wasting your time?
You should find some better seeds to sow (Seeds to sow)
They might grow one day but
Either way
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not
I'm having all this fun so
Why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless
(Don't care)
No, I don't care what you say about it
(What you say about it, baby)
And I'ma do it any way that I want
I'm having all this fun so
Why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless
(Life's too short)
Doing me regardless
(Life's too short)
Why would I ever stop?
Doing me regardless
Doing me regardless 

Credit

Artis: aespa

Album: Girls

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Pop, Soft Pop

Penulis lagu: Uzoechi Emenike, Becky Hill, Sam Klempner

Fakta di Balik Lagu Life’s Too Short (English Version) – aespa

Lagu ini dirilis pada 24 Juni 2022 melalui SM Entertainment dan dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, aespa. “Life’s Too Short” merupakan single pra-rilis kedua dari mini album kedua aespa yang berjudul “Girls”.

