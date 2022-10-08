Lirik Lagu Life’s Too Short (English Version) – aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Life’s Too Short (English Version) – aespa

All of this discussion

Talking about nothing

You would ever say to my face

You think your words are Gospel

But they're only trouble

I ain't got the time to waste

You need to get a life

'Cause life's too short

You must be bored out your mind

You should really take that nonsense somewhere else

'Cause you've got to realize

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not

I'm having all this fun, so

Why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless

No, I don't care what you say about it

And I'ma do it any way that I want

I'm having all this fun, so

Why would I ever stop?

Some people are so mean

All behind a phone screen

When we're tryna live our lives

Why you gotta be so vicious?

Be about your business

'Stead of getting up in mine

You need to get a life

'Cause life's too short

You must be bored out your mind

You should really take that nonsense somewhere else

'Cause you've got to realize

You've got to realize

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not

I'm having all this fun, so

Why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless

No, I don't care what you say about it

And I'ma do it any way that I want

I'm having all this fun, so

Why would I ever stop?

I'm doing me regardless

Doing me regardless

Why would I ever stop?

Oh, well, it won't turn your glitter into gold

So why are you wasting your time?

You should find some better seeds to sow (Seeds to sow)

They might grow one day but

Either way

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not

I'm having all this fun so

Why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless

(Don't care)

No, I don't care what you say about it

(What you say about it, baby)

And I'ma do it any way that I want

I'm having all this fun so

Why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless

(Life's too short)

Doing me regardless

(Life's too short)

Why would I ever stop?

Doing me regardless

Doing me regardless

Artis: aespa

Album: Girls

Rilis: 2022

Genre: Pop, Soft Pop

Penulis lagu: Uzoechi Emenike, Becky Hill, Sam Klempner

Fakta di Balik Lagu Life’s Too Short (English Version) – aespa

Lagu ini dirilis pada 24 Juni 2022 melalui SM Entertainment dan dipopulerkan oleh girl group asal Korea Selatan, aespa. “Life’s Too Short” merupakan single pra-rilis kedua dari mini album kedua aespa yang berjudul “Girls”.