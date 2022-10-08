Lirik Lagu Friends – Anne Marie & Marshmello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friends – Anne Marie & Marshmello

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

You say you love me, I say you crazy

We're nothing more than friends

You're not my lover, more like a brother

I known you since we were like ten, yeah

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Turning up at my door

It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven't we been here before?

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

Here we go again

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going away without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious? (Haven't I made it?)

Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I made it clear?)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Haven't I made it obvious?

Haven't I made it clear? (Haven't I?)

Want me to spell it out for you? (To spell it out for you?)

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

That's how you f- spell "friends"

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Get that shit inside your head

No, no, yeah, uh, ah

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

We're just friends

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going nowhere without a fight

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

Haven't I made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)

Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you? (Yo)

F-R-I-EN-D-S (I said F-R-I-E-N-D-S)

Haven't I made it obvious? (I made it very obvious)

Haven't I made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Mmm, ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ah, ah-oh, ah

Credit

Artis: Anne Marie, Marshmello

Album: Speak Your Mind

Rilis: 2018

Genre: EDM, Pop

Penulis lagu: Marshmello, AnneMarie, Nicholson, Eden Anderson, Richard Boardman, Jasmine Thompson, Natalie Dunn, Sarah Blanchard, Pablo Bowman

Fakta di Balik Lagu Friends – Anne Marie & Marshmello

Lagu “Friends” merupakan lagu yang diproduksi oleh DJ asal Amerika, Marshmello dan dinyanyikan oleh Anne Marie. Lagu ini dirilis pada 9 Februari 2018 dan termasuk ke dalam album debut Anne Marie yang berjudul “Speak Your Mind” sebagai single kelima.