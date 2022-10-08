Lirik Lagu Straight to You – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Straight to You – Stephanie Poetri

Slept through my alarm, looked at my phone, I'm kinda late

Now my schedule's all messed up, I didn't even start my day

But I had a dream that I flew up to the sky

And it was pretty great

I guess it's worth it

Pretty worth it

Caught my sleeve goin' out the door, messed up my favorite sweater

My reflection caught my eye, now it looks even better

Then I lost my keys and I had a reason to say hi

To my cute new neighbour

I guess it's worth it

Really worth it

'Cause it brought me straight to you

And it's like I always knew

That the littlest things I would never do

It would bring me straight to you

Straight to you

Straight to you

Straight to you

Straight to-

Walked into work and who do I see

A familiar stranger starin' at me

And what are the chances I'd run into you

I guess love really comes out the blue

Never really thought that love

Could come from an accident

But I'm not mad at it

I guess it's worth it

You're so worth it

'Cause it brought me straight to you

And it's like I always knew

That the littlest things I would never do

It would bring me straight to you

Straight to you

Straight to you

Straight to you

Straight to-

Straight to you

Straight to-

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

It brought me straight to you

Credit:

Artis: Stephanie Poetri