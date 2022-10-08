Lirik Lagu Straight to You – Stephanie Poetri dan Fakta di Baliknya

Straight to You – Stephanie Poetri
Slept through my alarm, looked at my phone, I'm kinda late
Now my schedule's all messed up, I didn't even start my day
But I had a dream that I flew up to the sky
And it was pretty great
I guess it's worth it
Pretty worth it
Caught my sleeve goin' out the door, messed up my favorite sweater
My reflection caught my eye, now it looks even better
Then I lost my keys and I had a reason to say hi
To my cute new neighbour
I guess it's worth it
Really worth it
'Cause it brought me straight to you
And it's like I always knew
That the littlest things I would never do
It would bring me straight to you
Straight to you
Straight to you
Straight to you
Straight to-
Walked into work and who do I see
A familiar stranger starin' at me
And what are the chances I'd run into you
I guess love really comes out the blue
Never really thought that love
Could come from an accident
But I'm not mad at it
I guess it's worth it
You're so worth it
'Cause it brought me straight to you
And it's like I always knew
That the littlest things I would never do
It would bring me straight to you
Straight to you
Straight to you
Straight to you
Straight to-
Straight to you
Straight to-
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
It brought me straight to you
Credit:
Artis: Stephanie Poetri
