Lirik Liar - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Liar - Camila Cabello
I don't care if you're here
Or if you're not alone
I don't care, it's been too long
It's kinda like it didn't happen
The way that your lips move
The way you whisper slow
I don't care, it's good as gone
Uh, I said I won't lose control
I don't want it
I said I won't get too close
But I can't stop it
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go
Startin' up a fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go
Startin' up a fire
Oh no, no
They're watching, I feel it
I know I shouldn't stay
I picture your hands on me
(I think I wanna let it happen)
But what if you kiss me?
And what if I like it?
And no one sees it
I said I won't lose control
I don't want it
I said I won't get too close
But I can't stop it
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go
Startin' up a fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go
Startin' up a fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, no, no
Here comes trouble, no, no
Startin' up a fire
I don't believe myself when I
Say that I don't need you
I don't believe myself when I
Say it, so don't believe me
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh no, there I go
Startin' up a fire
Oh no, no
Oh no, there you go
Making me a liar
I kinda like it though
Oh no, there I go
Startin' up a fire
Oh no, no
Artikel Pilihan