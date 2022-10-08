Lirik Liar - Camila Cabello dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Liar - Camila Cabello

I don't care if you're here

Or if you're not alone

I don't care, it's been too long

It's kinda like it didn't happen

The way that your lips move

The way you whisper slow

I don't care, it's good as gone

Uh, I said I won't lose control

I don't want it

I said I won't get too close

But I can't stop it

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go

Startin' up a fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go

Startin' up a fire

Oh no, no

They're watching, I feel it

I know I shouldn't stay

I picture your hands on me

(I think I wanna let it happen)

But what if you kiss me?

And what if I like it?

And no one sees it

I said I won't lose control

I don't want it

I said I won't get too close

But I can't stop it

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go

Startin' up a fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go

Startin' up a fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, no, no

Here comes trouble, no, no

Startin' up a fire

I don't believe myself when I

Say that I don't need you

I don't believe myself when I

Say it, so don't believe me

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

Got me begging you for more

Oh no, there I go

Startin' up a fire

Oh no, no

Oh no, there you go

Making me a liar

I kinda like it though

Oh no, there I go

Startin' up a fire

Oh no, no