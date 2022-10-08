Lirik Lagu Birthday – Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Birthday – Jeon Somi

Hey boy how u doin

Ppeonhan insa anhallae

Ttak jallaseo malhalge

Haru haru jiruhae

Nae mal ihae moshamyeon

Haneun cheogirado hae

Nareul wonhaneun neo bodan

Naega wonhaneun geol wonhae

I got all the boys coming round to my yard

Im shakin that thing like a pola polaroid

I’ll give you that ooh

You give me that too

It’s always a surprise

When I step up in the room it’s like

Ije nae meosdaero maeilmaeil

Jeoldae eopseulgeoya jiruhal teum

Yejeone nal chajjima baby

Saeroun naro dasi taeeonal tenikka

(Okay okay)

Igijeogirajiman eotteokhae hey ey ey

(Okay okay)

I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY

I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY



Oopt you’re not invited

Yeah you’re not invited

Oopt you’re not invited

Oneureun nae mamdaero hallae

Everyday it my birthday



It goes bang bang

Eottae Love shot

Teotteuryeo Fireworks, simjange pangpang

Majuchimyeon da gamtanhae like uh

Geureom nan baneunghae dangyeonhae like duh

Alright alright alright alright

Nan hu hago bulkke can you blow my mind

Deodo malgo deoldo malgo ttak oneulcheoreom

Nae mam heundeureojwo

Ije nae meosdaero maeilmaeil

Jeoldae eopseul geoya jiruhal teum

Yejeone nal chajjima baby

Nega aldeon nan yeogi eopseunikka

(Okay okay)

Igijeogirajiman eotteokhae hey ey ey

(Okay okay)

I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY

I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY

Oops you’re not invited

Yeah you’re not invited

Oopt you’re not invited

Oneureun nae mamdaero hallae

Everyday is my birthday

Naui 365 and 24/7

Il wol hwa su mok geum to

It’s my birthday

It’s my birthday

Naui maesungan sigan bun cho

Saero taeeonaneun gibuniya it’s my birthday

Naega jal taeeonaseo jalnan geol eotteokhae

Naega jal taeeonaseo jalnan geol eotteokhae