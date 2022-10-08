Lirik Lagu Birthday – Jeon Somi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Birthday – Jeon Somi
Hey boy how u doin
Ppeonhan insa anhallae
Ttak jallaseo malhalge
Haru haru jiruhae
Nae mal ihae moshamyeon
Haneun cheogirado hae
Nareul wonhaneun neo bodan
Naega wonhaneun geol wonhae
I got all the boys coming round to my yard
Im shakin that thing like a pola polaroid
I’ll give you that ooh
You give me that too
It’s always a surprise
When I step up in the room it’s like
Ije nae meosdaero maeilmaeil
Jeoldae eopseulgeoya jiruhal teum
Yejeone nal chajjima baby
Saeroun naro dasi taeeonal tenikka
(Okay okay)
Igijeogirajiman eotteokhae hey ey ey
(Okay okay)
I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY
I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY
Oopt you’re not invited
Yeah you’re not invited
Oopt you’re not invited
Oneureun nae mamdaero hallae
Everyday it my birthday
It goes bang bang
Eottae Love shot
Teotteuryeo Fireworks, simjange pangpang
Majuchimyeon da gamtanhae like uh
Geureom nan baneunghae dangyeonhae like duh
Alright alright alright alright
Nan hu hago bulkke can you blow my mind
Deodo malgo deoldo malgo ttak oneulcheoreom
Nae mam heundeureojwo
Ije nae meosdaero maeilmaeil
Jeoldae eopseul geoya jiruhal teum
Yejeone nal chajjima baby
Nega aldeon nan yeogi eopseunikka
(Okay okay)
Igijeogirajiman eotteokhae hey ey ey
(Okay okay)
I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY
I’m a shake it shake it shake it like it wat my BIRTHDAY
Oops you’re not invited
Yeah you’re not invited
Oopt you’re not invited
Oneureun nae mamdaero hallae
Everyday is my birthday
Naui 365 and 24/7
Il wol hwa su mok geum to
It’s my birthday
It’s my birthday
Naui maesungan sigan bun cho
Saero taeeonaneun gibuniya it’s my birthday
Naega jal taeeonaseo jalnan geol eotteokhae
Naega jal taeeonaseo jalnan geol eotteokhae
Artikel Pilihan