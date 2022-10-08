Lirik Lagu For Me This Is Heaven - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

For Me This Is Heaven - Jimmy Eat World

The first star I see may not be a star

We can't do a thing but wait

So let's wait for one more

And the time's such clumsy time

In deciding if it's time

I'm careful but not sure how it goes

You can lose yourself in your courage

When the time we have now ends

When the big hand goes round again

Can you still feel the butterflies?

Can you still hear the last goodnight?

And the mindless comfort grows

When I'm alone with my big plans

And this is what she said gets her through it

If I don't let myself be happy now then when?

If not now when?

When the time we have now ends

When the big hand goes round again

Can you still feel the butterflies?

Can you still hear the last goodnight?

I close my eyes and believe

Wherever you are, angel

When the time we have now ends

When the big hand goes round again

Can you, can you still feel the butterflies?

Can you still hear the last goodnight?

Album: Clarity

Artis: Jimmy Eat World

Dirilis: 1999