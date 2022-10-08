Lirik Lagu Morning GLory Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Morning GLory - Oasis
All your dreams are made
When you're chained to the mirror and the razor blade
Today's the day that all the world will see
Another sunny afternoon
Walkin' to the sound of my favorite tune
Tomorrow never knows what it doesn't know too soon
Need a little time to wake up
Need a little time to wake up, wake up
Need a little time to wake up
Need a little time to rest your mind
You know you should so I guess you might as well!
What's the story, morning glory?
Well?
You need a little time to wake up, wake up
Well?
What's the story, morning glory?
Well?
Need a little time to wake up, wake up
