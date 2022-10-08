Lirik Lagu Morning GLory Oasis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Morning GLory - Oasis

All your dreams are made

When you're chained to the mirror and the razor blade

Today's the day that all the world will see

Another sunny afternoon

Walkin' to the sound of my favorite tune

Tomorrow never knows what it doesn't know too soon

Need a little time to wake up

Need a little time to wake up, wake up

Need a little time to wake up

Need a little time to rest your mind

You know you should so I guess you might as well!

What's the story, morning glory?

Well?

You need a little time to wake up, wake up

Well?

What's the story, morning glory?

Well?

Need a little time to wake up, wake up

