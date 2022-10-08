Lirik Lagu Bleed It Out - Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bleed It Out - Linkin Park

Yeah, here we go for the hundredth time

Hand grenade pins in every line

Throw 'em up and let something shine

Going out of my fucking mind

Filthy mouth, no excuse

Find a new place to hang this noose

String me up from atop these roofs

Knot it tight so I won't get loose

Truth is, you can stop and stare

Bled myself out and no one cares

Dug a trench out, laid down there

With a shovel up out of reach somewhere

Yeah, someone pour it in

Make it a dirt dance floor again

Say your prayers and stomp it out

When they bring that chorus in

I bleed it out

Digging deeper just to throw it away

I bleed it out

Digging deeper just to throw it away

I bleed it out

Digging deeper just to throw it away

Just to throw it away

Just to throw it away

I bleed it out

Go, stop the show

Choppy words in a sloppy flow

Shotgun opera, lock and load

Cock it back and then watch it go

Mama, help me, I've been cursed

Death is rolling in every verse

Candy paint on his brand new hearse

Can't contain him

He knows he works

Fuck, this hurts, I won't lie

Doesn't matter how hard I try

Half the words don't mean a thing

And I know that I won't be satisfied

So why try ignoring him?

Make it a dirt dance floor again

Say your prayers and stomp it out

When they bring that chorus in