Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife feat Diana Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

8 Oktober 2022, 02:17 WIB
Simak lirik lagu Westlife feat Diana Ross - When You Tell Me That You Love Me, ada fakta menariknya.
Simak lirik lagu Westlife feat Diana Ross - When You Tell Me That You Love Me, ada fakta menariknya. /Twitter @westlifemusic

Lirik lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife feat Diana Ross

I wanna call the stars down from the sky
I wanna live a day that never dies
I wanna change the world only for you
All the impossible I wanna do

I wanna hold you close under the rain
I wanna kiss your smile and feel the pain
I know what's beautiful looking at you
In a world of lies you are the truth

And baby, everytime you touch me
I become a hero
I'll make you safe, no matter where you are
And bring you everything you ask for
Nothing is above me
I'm shining like a candle in the dark
When you tell me that you love me

I wanna make you see just what I was
Show you the loneliness and what it does
You walked into my life to stop my tears
Everything's easy now I have you here

And baby, everytime you touch me
I become a hero
I'll make you safe, no matter where you are
And bring you, everything you ask for
Nothing is above me
I'm shining like a candle in the dark
When you tell me that you love me

In a world without you, I would always hunger
All I need is your love to make me stronger (to make me stronger)

And baby, everytime you touch me
I become a hero
I'll make you safe, no matter where you are
And bring you, everything you ask for
Nothing is above me
I'm shining like a candle in the dark
When you tell me that you love me

You love me
When you tell me that you love me

