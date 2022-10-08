Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife feat Diana Ross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife feat Diana Ross

I wanna call the stars down from the sky

I wanna live a day that never dies

I wanna change the world only for you

All the impossible I wanna do

I wanna hold you close under the rain

I wanna kiss your smile and feel the pain

I know what's beautiful looking at you

In a world of lies you are the truth

And baby, everytime you touch me

I become a hero

I'll make you safe, no matter where you are

And bring you everything you ask for

Nothing is above me

I'm shining like a candle in the dark

When you tell me that you love me

I wanna make you see just what I was

Show you the loneliness and what it does

You walked into my life to stop my tears

Everything's easy now I have you here

And baby, everytime you touch me

I become a hero

I'll make you safe, no matter where you are

And bring you, everything you ask for

Nothing is above me

I'm shining like a candle in the dark

When you tell me that you love me

In a world without you, I would always hunger

All I need is your love to make me stronger (to make me stronger)

And baby, everytime you touch me

I become a hero

I'll make you safe, no matter where you are

And bring you, everything you ask for

Nothing is above me

I'm shining like a candle in the dark

When you tell me that you love me

You love me

When you tell me that you love me