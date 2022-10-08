Lirik Lagu Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Tastes like strawberries
On a summer evenin'
And it sounds just like a song
I want more berries
And that summer feelin'
It's so wonderful and warm
Breathe me in
Breathe me out
I don't know if I could ever go without
I'm just thinking out loud
I don't know if I could ever go without
Watermelon sugar
High
Watermelon sugar
High
Watermelon sugar
High
Watermelon sugar high
Watermelon sugar
Strawberries
On a summer evenin'
Baby, you're the end of June
I want your belly
And that summer feelin'
Getting washed away in you
Breathe me in
Breathe me out
I don't know if I could ever go without
Watermelon sugar
High
Watermelon sugar
High
Watermelon sugar
High
Watermelon sugar high
Artikel Pilihan