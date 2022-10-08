Lirik Lagu Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Tastes like strawberries

On a summer evenin'

And it sounds just like a song

I want more berries

And that summer feelin'

It's so wonderful and warm

Breathe me in

Breathe me out

I don't know if I could ever go without

I'm just thinking out loud

I don't know if I could ever go without

Watermelon sugar

High

Watermelon sugar

High

Watermelon sugar

High

Watermelon sugar high

Watermelon sugar

Strawberries

On a summer evenin'

Baby, you're the end of June

I want your belly

And that summer feelin'

Getting washed away in you

Breathe me in

Breathe me out

I don't know if I could ever go without

Watermelon sugar

High

Watermelon sugar

High

Watermelon sugar

High

Watermelon sugar high