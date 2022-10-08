Lirik Lagu Sweetness - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sweetness - Jimmy Eat World

If you're listening (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

String from your tether unwinds

(String from your tether unwinds)

(Whoa oh, whoa oh)

Up and outward to bind

(Up and outward to bind)

(Whoa oh, whoa oh)

I was spinning free (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

With a little sweet and simple numbing me

Are you listening? (Whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

So tell me what do I need?

(Tell me what do I need?)

(Whoa oh, whoa oh)

When words lose their meaning

(When words lose their meaning)

(Whoa oh, whoa oh)

I was spinning free (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

With a little sweet and simple numbing me, yeah

Stumble 'til you crawl (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

Sinking into sweet uncertainty

If you're listening (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

(If you're listening, are you listening?)

Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

(If you're listening, are you listening?)

And I'm still running away

(I'm still running away)

Whoa oh (whoa oh)

Whoa oh (whoa oh)

I won't play your hide and seek game

(Your hide and seek game)

Whoa oh (whoa oh)

Whoa oh

I was spinning free (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

With a little sweet and simple numbing me

What a dizzy dance (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)

This sweetness will not be concerned with me

No, the sweetness will not be concerned with me

No, the sweetness will not be concerned with me

Artis: Jimmy Eat World

Album: Sweetness

Dirilis: 2002