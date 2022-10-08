Lirik Lagu Sweetness - Jimmy Eat World dan Fakta di Baliknya

If you're listening (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
String from your tether unwinds
(String from your tether unwinds)
(Whoa oh, whoa oh)
Up and outward to bind
(Up and outward to bind)
(Whoa oh, whoa oh)
I was spinning free (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
With a little sweet and simple numbing me
Are you listening? (Whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
So tell me what do I need?
(Tell me what do I need?)
(Whoa oh, whoa oh)
When words lose their meaning
(When words lose their meaning)
(Whoa oh, whoa oh)
I was spinning free (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
With a little sweet and simple numbing me, yeah
Stumble 'til you crawl (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
Sinking into sweet uncertainty
If you're listening (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
(If you're listening, are you listening?)
Sing it back (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
(If you're listening, are you listening?)
And I'm still running away
(I'm still running away)
Whoa oh (whoa oh)
Whoa oh (whoa oh)
I won't play your hide and seek game
(Your hide and seek game)
Whoa oh (whoa oh)
Whoa oh
I was spinning free (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
With a little sweet and simple numbing me
What a dizzy dance (whoa oh-oh-oh-oh)
This sweetness will not be concerned with me
No, the sweetness will not be concerned with me
No, the sweetness will not be concerned with me
Artis: Jimmy Eat World
Album: Sweetness
Dirilis: 2002
