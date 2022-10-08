Lirik Lagu Kau Adalah – Isyana Sarasvati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Aku dan dirimu sudah jadi satu
Di dalam ikatan percaya
Ini asmaraku ini asmaramu
Sungguh mati sempurna
Oh kau membuatku jadi diriku sendiri
Aku tambah yakin kepada kamu kamu kamu
Kau adalah yang terindah
Yang membuat hatiku tenang
Mencintai kamu takkan pernah takut
Sebab kau terima segala kurangku
Baby girl you're so beautiful our love is like a miracle
And it is more than just a physical attraction
Even though we're individuals
But we have this spiritual connection
Affectionate as always
Cause you're the one and only
And baby you can call me everytime
You feel you want me
And I'll be there for you and I know you'll too
And I'll love you till the world is stopping up
Kau membuatku jadi diriku sendiri
Aku tambah yakin kepada kamu kamu kamu
Kau adalah yang terindah
Yang membuat hatiku tenang
Mencintai kamu takkan pernah takut
Sebab kau terima segala kurangku
Here we go
We've been together through the worst times girl
But i want you to know you still rock my world (baby I love you)
I love you too girl
And I love it when you smile you're so cute girl
Hey but don't be jealous
When i'm hanging with my fellas
When me and you together girl feels like the time is endless
And when the time is right I will have you by my side
Sayin this to your dad
Sir can i marry your daugther
Do you love me like I love you
Do you love me like I love you
