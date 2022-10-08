Lirik Lagu Kau Adalah – Isyana Sarasvati, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kau Adalah – Isyana Sarasvati

Aku dan dirimu sudah jadi satu

Di dalam ikatan percaya

Ini asmaraku ini asmaramu

Sungguh mati sempurna

Oh kau membuatku jadi diriku sendiri

Aku tambah yakin kepada kamu kamu kamu

Kau adalah yang terindah

Yang membuat hatiku tenang

Mencintai kamu takkan pernah takut

Sebab kau terima segala kurangku

Baby girl you're so beautiful our love is like a miracle

And it is more than just a physical attraction

Even though we're individuals

But we have this spiritual connection

Affectionate as always

Cause you're the one and only

And baby you can call me everytime

You feel you want me

And I'll be there for you and I know you'll too

And I'll love you till the world is stopping up

Kau membuatku jadi diriku sendiri

Aku tambah yakin kepada kamu kamu kamu

Kau adalah yang terindah

Yang membuat hatiku tenang

Mencintai kamu takkan pernah takut

Sebab kau terima segala kurangku

Here we go

We've been together through the worst times girl

But i want you to know you still rock my world (baby I love you)

I love you too girl

And I love it when you smile you're so cute girl

Hey but don't be jealous

When i'm hanging with my fellas

When me and you together girl feels like the time is endless

And when the time is right I will have you by my side

Sayin this to your dad

Sir can i marry your daugther

Do you love me like I love you

Do you love me like I love you