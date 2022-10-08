Lirik Lagu Burn - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 8 Oktober 2022, 02:21 WIB
Lirik lagu Ellie Goulding.
Lirik lagu Ellie Goulding.

Burn - Ellie Goulding

We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing
'Cause we got the fire
And we're burning one hell of a something
They, they gonna see us from outer space
Outer space, light it up
Like we're the stars of the human race, human race

When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire
Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire
And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We don't wanna leave
No, we just wanna be right now, right, ri-ri-right now
And what we see, is everybody's on the floor
Acting crazy, getting loco 'til the light's out
Music's on, I'm waking up
We start the fire, and we burn it up
And it's over now, we got the love
There's no sleeping now, no sleeping now, sleeping now

When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire
Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire
And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn (ooh)
Burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn (ooh)

We can light it up, up, up
So they can't put it out, out, out
We can light it up, up, up
So they can't put it out, out, out
We can light it up, up, up
So they can't put it out, out, out
We can light it up, up, up
So they can't put it out, out, out

When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire
Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire
And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn
We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn (let it burn)

When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard
Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world
We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky (burn, burn, burn, burn, we gonna let it burn, burn, let it burn)
'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire
Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire
And we're gonna let it burn

Credit

Artis: Ellie Goulding
Dirilis: 2013
Album: Halcyon Days

Fakta di balik lagu Burn - Ellie Goulding

Lagu Burn dinyanyikan dan ditulis oleh Ellie Goulding. Penulisan lagu ini tidak dilakukannya seorang diri, melainkan bersama dengan Ryan Tedder, Noel Zancenella, dan Brent Kutzle.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 2013 ini bercerita tentang dorongan dan semangat yang ingin disampaikan Ellie Goulding kepada semua orang. Semangat tersebut digambarkan seperti kobaran api yang menyala.

Burn termasuk ke dalam album Halcyon Days milik Ellie Goulding dan merupakan single pertamanya. Halcyon Days merupakan edisi repacked dari album keduanya.

Pada awalnya, lagu ini direkam oleh penyanyi Inggris, Leona Lewis untuk album studio ketiganya, tetapi akhirnya dihilangkan dari daftar lagu. Burn versi Ellie ini terdengar lebih pop indie. (Paradilla Karisma Putri)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

