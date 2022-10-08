Lirik Lagu Burn - Ellie Goulding dan Fakta di Baliknya

Burn - Ellie Goulding

We, we don't have to worry 'bout nothing

'Cause we got the fire

And we're burning one hell of a something

They, they gonna see us from outer space

Outer space, light it up

Like we're the stars of the human race, human race



When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn



We don't wanna leave

No, we just wanna be right now, right, ri-ri-right now

And what we see, is everybody's on the floor

Acting crazy, getting loco 'til the light's out

Music's on, I'm waking up

We start the fire, and we burn it up

And it's over now, we got the love

There's no sleeping now, no sleeping now, sleeping now



When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn



When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn (ooh)

Burn, burn, burn, burn, burn, burn (ooh)



We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out

We can light it up, up, up

So they can't put it out, out, out



When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire

And we gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

Gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn

We gonna let it burn, burn, burn, burn (let it burn)



When the lights turned down, they don't know what they heard

Strike the match, play it loud, giving love to the world

We'll be raising our hands, shining up to the sky (burn, burn, burn, burn, we gonna let it burn, burn, let it burn)

'Cause we got the fire, fire, fire

Yeah, we got the fire, fire, fire

And we're gonna let it burn

Credit

Artis: Ellie Goulding

Dirilis: 2013

Album: Halcyon Days



Fakta di balik lagu Burn - Ellie Goulding



Lagu Burn dinyanyikan dan ditulis oleh Ellie Goulding. Penulisan lagu ini tidak dilakukannya seorang diri, melainkan bersama dengan Ryan Tedder, Noel Zancenella, dan Brent Kutzle.



Lagu yang dirilis pada 2013 ini bercerita tentang dorongan dan semangat yang ingin disampaikan Ellie Goulding kepada semua orang. Semangat tersebut digambarkan seperti kobaran api yang menyala.



Burn termasuk ke dalam album Halcyon Days milik Ellie Goulding dan merupakan single pertamanya. Halcyon Days merupakan edisi repacked dari album keduanya.



Pada awalnya, lagu ini direkam oleh penyanyi Inggris, Leona Lewis untuk album studio ketiganya, tetapi akhirnya dihilangkan dari daftar lagu. Burn versi Ellie ini terdengar lebih pop indie. (Paradilla Karisma Putri)***