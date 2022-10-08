Lirik Lagu ONE OK ROCK – The Beginning dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just give me a reason
To keep my heart beating
Don't worry, it's safe right here in my arms
As the world falls apart around us
All we can do is hold on, hold on
Take my hand
And bring me back, yeah
I risk everything if it's for you
A whisper into the night
Telling me it's not my time and "Don't give up."
I've never stood up before this time
Demo yuzurenai mono nigitta kono te wa hanasanai
So stand up, stand up
Just gotta keep it
I wanna wake up wake up
Just tell me how I can
Never give up
Kuruoshii hodo setsuna no enrei
Just tell me why baby
They might call me crazy
For saying I'd fight until there is no more
Urei wo fukunda senkougankou
wa kankaktek shoudo
Blinded, I can't see the end
So where do I begin?
Say not a word, I can hear you
The silence between us
Nanimo nai you ni utsuteru dake
I take this chance that I make you mine
Tada kakusenai mono
kazatta youni misekaketeru
So stand up, stand up
Just gotta keep it
I wanna wake up wake up
Just tell me how I can
Never give up
Kanashimi to setsunasa no enrei
Just give me a reason
To keep my heart beating
Don't worry, it's safe right here in my arms
Kudaketenaide saite chitta kono omoi wa
So blinded I can't see the end
Look how far we've made it
The pain I can't escape it
Kono mamajya mada owaraseru koto wa dekinai deshou
Nando kutabarisou demo kuchi hateyou tomo owariwanaisa
So where do I begin?
Nigirishimeta ushinawanu youni to
Te wo hirogereba koboreochisou de
Ushinau mono nado nakatta hibino dasei wo sutete kimi wo
Just tell me why baby
They might call me crazy
For saying I'd fight until there is no more
Urei wo fukunda senkougankou
wa kankaktek shoudou
Blinded, I can't see the end
Look how far we've made it
The pain I can't escape it
Kono mamajya mada owaraseru koto wa dekinai deshou
Nando kutabarisou demo kuchi hateyou tomo owariwanaisa
It finally begins...
Credit:
Penyanyi: ONE OK ROCK
Penulis lagu: Takahiro Moriuchi
Album: Jinsei x Boku=
Dirilis: 14 Agustus 2012
Fakta di balik lagu The Beginning – ONE OK ROCK
The Beginning merupakan single ketujuh yang dirilis band rock legendaris asal Jepang, ONE OK ROCK.
Menariknya, lagu ini juga digunakan sebagai tema lagu untuk film live action berjudul Rurouni Kenshin, sebuah film yang menceritakan aksi petualangan seorang pengembara bernama Himura Kenshin sebelum dikenal sebagai pembunuh Hitokiri Battosai.
Selain itu, lagu ini juga berhasil menyabet penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards Jepang tahun 2013 dalam kategori video rock terbaik dan video terbaik dari sebuah film.
Tidak sampai di sana, The Beginning yang dilantunkan ONE OK ROCK ini juga menerima unduhan digital sertifikasi emas dari Asosiasi Industri Rekaman Jepang untuk penjualan 100.000.
Selama 45 minggu, The Beginning juga sukses menduduki puncak lagu nomor 2 di Billboard Japan Hot 100.
Bahkan, lagu ini juga mencapai posisi kelima di Orion Chart dan berhasil bertahan selama 20 minggu. (Tini Fitriyani)***
