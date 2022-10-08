Lirik Lagu ONE OK ROCK – The Beginning dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Beginning - ONE OK ROCK

Just give me a reason

To keep my heart beating

Don't worry, it's safe right here in my arms

As the world falls apart around us

All we can do is hold on, hold on

Take my hand

And bring me back, yeah

I risk everything if it's for you

A whisper into the night

Telling me it's not my time and "Don't give up."

I've never stood up before this time

Demo yuzurenai mono nigitta kono te wa hanasanai

So stand up, stand up

Just gotta keep it

I wanna wake up wake up

Just tell me how I can

Never give up

Kuruoshii hodo setsuna no enrei

Just tell me why baby

They might call me crazy

For saying I'd fight until there is no more

Urei wo fukunda senkougankou

wa kankaktek shoudo

Blinded, I can't see the end

So where do I begin?

Say not a word, I can hear you

The silence between us

Nanimo nai you ni utsuteru dake

I take this chance that I make you mine

Tada kakusenai mono

kazatta youni misekaketeru

So stand up, stand up

Just gotta keep it

I wanna wake up wake up

Just tell me how I can

Never give up

Kanashimi to setsunasa no enrei

Just give me a reason

To keep my heart beating

Don't worry, it's safe right here in my arms

Kudaketenaide saite chitta kono omoi wa

So blinded I can't see the end

Look how far we've made it

The pain I can't escape it

Kono mamajya mada owaraseru koto wa dekinai deshou

Nando kutabarisou demo kuchi hateyou tomo owariwanaisa

So where do I begin?

Nigirishimeta ushinawanu youni to

Te wo hirogereba koboreochisou de

Ushinau mono nado nakatta hibino dasei wo sutete kimi wo

Just tell me why baby

They might call me crazy

For saying I'd fight until there is no more

Urei wo fukunda senkougankou

wa kankaktek shoudou

Blinded, I can't see the end

Look how far we've made it

The pain I can't escape it

Kono mamajya mada owaraseru koto wa dekinai deshou

Nando kutabarisou demo kuchi hateyou tomo owariwanaisa

It finally begins...